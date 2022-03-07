Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers to hold talks in Turkey

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey later this week, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Why it matters: It will be the highest-level talks between Ukraine and Russia since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Cavusoglu said the talks would take place Thursday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, per Reuters.

The big picture: Ukrainian and Russian officials have held ongoing peace talks, though agreements brokered during them, such as humanitarian and evacuation corridors for besieged Ukrainian cities, largely have not held.

