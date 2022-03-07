Monitoring group slams "military censorship" in Russia protests crackdown
Police detained over 4,300 demonstrators at protests across Russia on Sunday against the country's Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine, per OVD-Info, a Russia-based human rights monitoring group.
The big picture: Russian authorities have arrested of thousands of protesters since Russia's military launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine Feb. 24, but they have so far failed to stop the anti-war movement in the country.
- That's despite a massive crackdown on free speech that saw Facebook and Twitter restricted in Russia and the Putin-controlled parliament passing legislation threatening to imprison people for up to 15 years if they publish what Moscow deems "fake" information about Russia's invasion.
- Local independent outlets have closed and Western media giants including Bloomberg and the BBC announced they're temporarily suspending news operations in Russia as a result.
What they're saying: "The screws are being fully tightened — essentially we are witnessing military censorship," said OVID-Infor spokesperson Maria Kuznetsova to Reuters.
- "We are seeing rather big protests today, even in Siberian cities where we only rarely saw such numbers of arrests," Kuznetsova added.
