Monitoring group slams "military censorship" in Russia protests crackdown

Rebecca Falconer
Police Officers detain a protestor during a demonstration against the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
Police officers detain an anti-war protester in St Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday. Photo: Stringer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Police detained over 4,300 demonstrators at protests across Russia on Sunday against the country's Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine, per OVD-Info, a Russia-based human rights monitoring group.

The big picture: Russian authorities have arrested of thousands of protesters since Russia's military launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine Feb. 24, but they have so far failed to stop the anti-war movement in the country.

What they're saying: "The screws are being fully tightened — essentially we are witnessing military censorship," said OVID-Infor spokesperson Maria Kuznetsova to Reuters.

  • "We are seeing rather big protests today, even in Siberian cities where we only rarely saw such numbers of arrests," Kuznetsova added.

