Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Police detained over 4,300 demonstrators at protests across Russia on Sunday against the country's Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine, per OVD-Info, a Russia-based human rights monitoring group.

The big picture: Russian authorities have arrested of thousands of protesters since Russia's military launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine Feb. 24, but they have so far failed to stop the anti-war movement in the country.

That's despite a massive crackdown on free speech that saw Facebook and Twitter restricted in Russia and the Putin-controlled parliament passing legislation threatening to imprison people for up to 15 years if they publish what Moscow deems "fake" information about Russia's invasion.

Local independent outlets have closed and Western media giants including Bloomberg and the BBC announced they're temporarily suspending news operations in Russia as a result.

What they're saying: "The screws are being fully tightened — essentially we are witnessing military censorship," said OVID-Infor spokesperson Maria Kuznetsova to Reuters.

"We are seeing rather big protests today, even in Siberian cities where we only rarely saw such numbers of arrests," Kuznetsova added.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis