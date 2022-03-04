BBC suspends news operations in Russia amid free press crackdown

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The BBC said Friday it is temporarily suspending its news operations in Russia after lawmakers approved legislation that threatens to imprison journalists and individuals for up to 15 years if they publish what Moscow deems to be "fake" information about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: The new law will make it very hard for Western outlets to report factually from the ground on what's happening in Russia.

Details: "This legislation appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism," BBC director-general Tim Davie said in a statement.

"It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development," he said, adding that the BBC News service in Russian will continue to operate from outside the country.

“The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs. I’d like to pay tribute to all of them, for their bravery, determination and professionalism."

Davie said earlier this week that millions of people in Russia were turning to the BBC, speaking to the thirst for independent reporting from within the country.

Catch up quick: Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor on Tuesday restricted access to Russian independent outlets Radio Ekho Moskvy and Dozhd TV for "deliberately" sharing what it claimed was false information about the invasion.

Both outlets, the State Department said, have reputations for high-quality reporting within Russia and beyond.

Between the lines: Russian regulators have cracked down on independent voices for years, but they ramped up those efforts — including restricting tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter — following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.