DHS report identifies Russia as main culprit of disinformation in the U.S.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied that Russia has spread misinformation in the U.S. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images
Russia is the "primary covert influence actor and purveyor of disinformation and misinformation" in the U.S., a Department of Homeland Security report out Tuesday has concluded.
The big picture: The findings echo previous statements from various U.S. intelligence officials about the Kremlin's activities in the U.S. The efforts have focused on U.S. foreign and domestic policy, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, among other issues.
- The efforts aim to "sow discord, distract, shape public sentiment, and undermine trust in Western democratic institutions," per the report.
The big picture: FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress last month the Bureau has seen "very active efforts" by Russia to influence the 2020 election.
