DHS report identifies Russia as main culprit of disinformation in the U.S.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied that Russia has spread misinformation in the U.S. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Russia is the "primary covert influence actor and purveyor of disinformation and misinformation" in the U.S., a Department of Homeland Security report out Tuesday has concluded.

The big picture: The findings echo previous statements from various U.S. intelligence officials about the Kremlin's activities in the U.S. The efforts have focused on U.S. foreign and domestic policy, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, among other issues.

  • The efforts aim to "sow discord, distract, shape public sentiment, and undermine trust in Western democratic institutions," per the report.

What else they're saying: "We assess that Moscow’s primary objective is to increase its global standing and influence by weakening America — domestically and abroad —through efforts to sow discord, distract, shape public sentiment, and undermine trust in Western democratic institutions and processes," the report states.

The big picture: FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress last month the Bureau has seen "very active efforts" by Russia to influence the 2020 election.

Go deeper: Putin proposes non-interference pact with U.S. amid election meddling accusations

Space cargo company Momentus going public via SPAC

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Space cargo delivery startup Momentus has agreed to go public via a reverse merger that would value the company at just over $1.5 billion, Axios has learned from a source familiar with the situation.

Details: The company would become listed on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol MNTS, and would secure a simultaneous $175 million investment from Capital Group, D.E. Shaw, Lerner Enterprises, Tribe Capital, and Axon Capital.

Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Miller's diagnosis adds to the long and growing list of Trump administration officials who have contracted the virus as the White House scrambles to respond to the outbreak.

Quantifying women's workplace crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

We're starting to see evidence of the coronavirus' erosion of women's workplace gains: 865,000 American women left the labor force in September, compared with 216,000 men.

Why it matters: Many of the women dropping out hold senior-level positions at companies, and their exit from the workforce means the already-abysmal representation of women in leadership at U.S. firms will get even worse.

