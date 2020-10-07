DHS report identifies Russia as main culprit of disinformation in the U.S.

Russia is the "primary covert influence actor and purveyor of disinformation and misinformation" in the U.S., a Department of Homeland Security report out Tuesday has concluded.

The big picture: The findings echo previous statements from various U.S. intelligence officials about the Kremlin's activities in the U.S. The efforts have focused on U.S. foreign and domestic policy, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, among other issues.

The efforts aim to "sow discord, distract, shape public sentiment, and undermine trust in Western democratic institutions," per the report.

What else they're saying: "We assess that Moscow’s primary objective is to increase its global standing and influence by weakening America — domestically and abroad —through efforts to sow discord, distract, shape public sentiment, and undermine trust in Western democratic institutions and processes," the report states.

The big picture: FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress last month the Bureau has seen "very active efforts" by Russia to influence the 2020 election.

