1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

FBI director confirms "very, very active" Russian efforts to interfere in election

FBI Director Chris Wray on Thursday told Congress the bureau has seen "very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020," primarily to "denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment."

Why it matters: It confirms previous statements from various intelligence officials about Russia's interference activities, which continue with less than 50 days until the election.

  • The efforts have been through proxies on social media and have aimed to "sow divisiveness and discord," Wray said.
  • Yes, but: Unlike in 2016, the Russians have not targeted election infrastructure, according to Wray.

The big picture: Wray said that his biggest concern related to election security is the "steady drumbeat of misinformation and sort of amplification of smaller cyber intrusions" that could sow distrust in the results of the election.

  • The FBI director called for trust in the electoral process, but said he fears "people will take on a feeling of futility because of all of the noise and confusion that’s generated, and that’s a very hard problem to combat."

Go deeper: The lines are blurring between foreign and domestic disinformation

Go deeper

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
Sep 16, 2020 - World

Foreign, domestic disinformation deepens U.S. fissures

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

American democracy faces what could be its greatest test in a lifetime as signs mount that Russia is working to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, while the Trump administration and its allies systematically minimize those efforts, in the process becoming an accessory to them.

Why it matters: It's becoming ever more difficult to find any boundary between foreign meddling and domestic disinformation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 29,925,969 — Total deaths: 942,076— Total recoveries: 20,356,242Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,640,540 — Total deaths: 197,091 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 90,710,730Map
  3. Health: The risks of moving too fast on a coronavirus vaccine — Racial disparities during pandemic extend to health coverage losses — Coronavirus cases increase in 17 states.
  4. Politics: Trump contradicts CDC chief on when vaccine will be widely available — Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump."
  5. Business: Retail sales return to trend after coronavirus plunge.
  6. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Homeland Security chief defies House subpoena to testify

Chad Wolf. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf defied a subpoena on Thursday to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee about worldwide threats to the U.S.

The big picture: The committee subpoenaed Wolf after he reneged on a commitment to testify on Sept. 8 and claimed it would be inappropriate to do so until he has been confirmed by the Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow