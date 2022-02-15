Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Rubio on Trump WH records probe: "It's not a crime, I don't believe"

Rebecca Falconer

Sen. Marco Rubio during a September Senate hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) rejected suggestions during a Fox News appearance Monday that Republicans aren't expressing as much alarm over concerns about Donald Trump's handling of presidential records as they were over Hillary Clinton's private emails.

Why it matters: The former president made Clinton's private email server use when she was secretary of state a focus of his 2016 presidential campaign when he ran against her and continued to highlight it during his presidency.

Driving the news: A Democratic strategist and former Clinton aide has accused Republicans of "hypocrisy," while Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said "Why is the Archives handling this differently?" per the NYT.

  • Fox News "Special Report" host Bret Baier asked Rubio on Monday evening why Republicans didn't seem as worried about concerns about Trump keeping presidential records at his Mar-a-Largo residence in Florida as they were over Clinton's emails.

What he's saying: "I don't know what's true and what's not because they have made up so many stories about Donald Trump over the years," responded Rubio, who's up for re-election in November.

  • "Nowadays, in the mainstream media, you just need one source to smear Donald Trump, and maybe you don't even need that," Rubio added.
"So it's hard to tell anymore what really happened and what didn't. The documents that were in Mar-a-Lago by all accounts were turned over ... if the process wasn't followed there, then that there needs to be something that happens about that. It's not a crime, I don't believe."
— Sen. Marco Rubio on Fox News

For the record: Under the Presidential Records Act, a president is required to immediately turn in presidential records to the national archivist as soon as they leave office.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort
  2. Politics: GOP calls for Capitol to reopen — Former Trump COVID advisor Deborah Birx to publish book — U.S.-Canada border crossing blockaded by protesters reopens
  3. Business: Major American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  4. World: Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests — Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The for-profit detention circle

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Yalonda M. James/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Migrant-tracking technology the U.S. government is using in part to fulfill President Biden's pledge to close for-profit detention centers is sold by the subsidiary of a major for-profit detention provider, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Human rights advocates and labor unions have long objected to for-profit prisons, saying the financial incentive for mass detention creates a morally slippery slope ripe for abuse. A sole provider also benefits from the alternatives to them.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: GOP calls for Capitol to reopen

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

More than half of Senate Republicans plan to introduce a resolution this week calling to fully reopen the Capitol to the public after it was closed because of the coronavirus, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The resolution is the latest salvo in an ongoing dispute between the two parties over how secured the Capitol should be amid the lingering pandemic — and the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow