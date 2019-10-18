An internal, 3-year State Department investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private emails has found 38 people culpable, and those still at the department could be disciplined with letters in their files, the AP reports.

The bottom line: The 38 current or former State employees were not named in a letter to Congress outlining the findings. The investigation found they sent classified information that ended up in Clinton's private inbox, according to the AP. The investigation covered more than 33,000 emails, but found no one liable in 497 of the 588 violations it found.