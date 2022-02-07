Trump took Kim Jong-un "love letters" to Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration last month retrieved boxes containing information from former President Trump's time at the White House that he took to Mar-a-Lago instead of handing over to the agency, the Washington Post reports.

Details: The boxes contained correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he once referred to as "love letters," and a letter from former President Obama, per the Post.

State of play: This puts into question whether Trump followed the Presidential Records Act, which requires that presidential records be immediately transferred to the national archivist as soon as a president leaves office.

"The United States shall reserve and retain complete ownership, possession, and control of Presidential records," the act says.

The big picture: The National Archives last month released records from Trump's White House to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, including documents that the former president attempted to keep hidden.