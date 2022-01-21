National Archives releases Trump White House records to Jan. 6 panel

The National Archives on Thursday evening released records of former President Trump's White House to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, the agency said.

Why it matters: The committee now has documents that Trump attempted to keep hidden, arguing that their release would undermine his executive privilege.

The Justice Department said in an October court filing that "these records all relate to the events on or about January 6, and may assist the Select Committee’s investigation into that day, including what was occurring at the White House immediately before, during and after the January 6 attack."

What they're saying: "Yesterday evening NARA provided the Select Committee with all the records at issue in the litigation," the National Archives said in a statement.

The big picture: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Trump's argument: "Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former President necessarily made no difference to the court’s decision."