House Oversight opens probe into Trump's handling of White House records

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The House Oversight Committee announced Thursday that it will start an investigation into former President Trump's handling of presidential records after the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Driving the news: The move comes one day after the National Archives and Records Administration reportedly asked the Justice Department to investigate the matter.

Catch up fast: NARA last month recovered 15 boxes containing information from Trump's time at the White House that he took to Mar-a-Lago instead of handing over to the agency.

  • NARA said also that Trump representatives have informed the agency that "they are continuing to search for additional presidential records that belong to the National Archives."

State of play: Trump's handling of presidential records has come under fire in recent weeks.

  • Staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet during Trump's time there, per Maggie Haberman in her forthcoming book, "Confidence Man."
  • While in office, the former president blithely flouted the Presidential Records Act, which required him to preserve written communications concerning his official duties, Axios' Mike Allen reports.

What they're saying: "I am deeply concerned that these records were not provided to NARA promptly at the end of the Trump Administration and that they appear to have been removed from the White House in violation of the Presidential Records Act," said House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) in a letter to U.S. Archivist David Ferriero.

  • "I am also concerned by recent reports that while in office, President Trump repeatedly attempted to destroy presidential records, which could constitute additional serious violations of the PRA."
  • "Removing or concealing government records is a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison."

Details: Maloney asked Ferriero to provide "a detailed description" of what's contained in the boxes, as well as what records Trump might have destroyed, and if NARA has conducted an inventory of the contents.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 11 seconds ago - Politics & Policy

Trump flushes Maggie Haberman scoop as "fake story"

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Trump said Thursday that he was "under no obligation" to return White House records to the National Archives and Record Administration at the end of his presidential term.

Driving the news: Trump also denied that he destroyed or flushed "papers and documents down a White House toilet."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Matt PhillipsNeil Irwin
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits fresh 40-year high

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation rose faster than expected in January, and consumer prices rose 7.5% over the last year, the highest since 1982.

Driving the news: The Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in January, matching its December level. Economists had expected the pace of price rises to soften to 0.4%.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Chloe Kim celebrates as she wins the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday morning local time. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

🎿 Team USA wins gold in mixed team aerials

🏂 U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim makes history with second Olympic gold

⛸️ Nathan Chen wins men's figure skating Olympic gold for U.S.

◯‍◯‍◯‍◯‍◯ Legal issue delays Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 6 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow