Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Archives requests Justice Department probe of Trump's handling of records

Erin Doherty

Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The National Archives and Records Administration asked the Justice Department to probe former President Trump's handlings of White House records, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The request brings into question whether the former president could be investigated by federal law enforcement for a possible crime, according to the Post.

State of play: Last month, Trump had to return 15 boxes of documents that he took to Mar-a-Lago instead of handing over to the agency.

  • The boxes contained correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he once referred to as "love letters," and a letter from former President Obama, per the Washington Post.
  • Archives officials suspected that the former president may have violated laws regarding his handling of official documents, including classified ones, and contacted the Justice Department for a potential investigation.
  • It is not yet clear whether the Justice Department will investigate, per the Post.

The DOJ and the NARA did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

The big picture: The National Archives last month released Trump's records to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, including documents that the former president sought to shield.

  • Trump's documents — and the fact that he took them to Mar-a-Lago — may jeopardize the Presidential Records Act, which requires that presidential records be immediately transferred to the national archivist when a president leaves office.
  • Trump's representatives have told the National Archives "that they are continuing to search for additional presidential records that belong to the National Archives."

Go deeper: Trump took Kim Jong-un "love letters" to Mar-a-Lago

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Mike AllenJacob KnutsonIvana Saric
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

Blue states move to drop mask mandates

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo: Timonthy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

America's blue states are increasingly chasing normalcy, especially when it comes to face mask rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The latest: New York and Rhode Island on Wednesday joined New Jersey, Delaware, California and other states that have recently announced an end date for mask requirements and other COVID restrictions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Economist Susan Collins becomes first Black woman to lead a Fed bank

Susan M. Collins, incoming president of the Boston Fed. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Susan Collins, an economist and university administrator, will be the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, part of a wave of new leadership at the central bank.

The big picture: Collins adds to diversity in the Fed's leadership. She will be only the second Black president and first Black woman to head one of the 12 Fed banks in the century-plus history of the institution.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
3 hours ago - Health

Republican lawmakers target GoFundMe over Canadian COVID mandate protests

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Several Republican lawmakers have expressed support for ongoing protests in Canada against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions, and are targeting GoFundMe for removing a fundraiser benefiting the protesters.

Why it matters: Protests in Canada's capital, Ottawa, have continued for thirteen days, with the police chief declaring the city is "under siege" and prompting Mayor Jim Watson to declare a state of emergency. The protesters also shut down the Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow