Roger Stone sentence request: Pelosi leads Democrats' calls for DOJ probe

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is leading calls for an investigation after the Department of Justice made a downgraded sentencing recommendation for President Trump's associate Roger Stone.

"By tweet @realDonaldTrump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated."

— Pelosi tweet

Driving the news: All four prosecutors who tried Stone in November withdrew from the case on Tuesday afternoon after the DOJ stepped in following their recommendation that Stone serve 7–9 years in prison for crimes including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The DOJ deferred to the court on sentencing but outlined in its memo why it felt the original sentence request was too harsh.

It pointed to mitigating factors such as Stone's "advanced age, health, personal circumstances and lack of criminal history" and that the witness Stone was convicted of attempting to intimidate claims that he "did not perceive a genuine threat."

What they're saying:

(D-N.Y.) posted a letter to Twitter Tuesday evening the sent to the DOJ Inspector General, asking for a review of the reduced sentencing recommendation. "I'm calling for an immediate investigation of why the Roger Stone sentencing recommendations by career prosecutors were countermanded," he said in his tweet. "The American people must have confidence that justice in this country is dispensed impartially."

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said in a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), "I request that you immediately schedule a hearing for Attorney General William Barr to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee so that the committee and the American people can understand the Justice Department's decision to overrule its career prosecutors in this case." Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) shared to Twitter a separate letter he'd sent Graham, saying in his post that he's calling on Graham to hold hearings and an "investigation of political interference in Roger Stone's sentencing — repulsive disregard for the rule of law."

(D-Conn.) shared to Twitter a separate letter he'd sent Graham, saying in his post that he's calling on Graham to hold hearings and an "investigation of political interference in Roger Stone’s sentencing — repulsive disregard for the rule of law." "DOJ sentencing reversal after Trump tweets smacks of deeply improper influence," he added. "Our gratitude to dedicated prosecutors for their courageous resistance."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.