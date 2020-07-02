9 mins ago - Health

Regeneron and Sanofi stop trial for coronavirus treatment

Kevzara was tested on critically ill coronavirus patients. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi have shut down the late-stage clinical trial that was testing whether their existing arthritis drug, Kevzara, could improve the condition of COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators.

The bottom line: Kevzara fared no better than a placebo, as it failed to help COVID-19 patients recover or prevent death. Remdesivir remains as the only treatment that has shown any kind of benefit for sick coronavirus patients, although dexamethasone appears to hold the most promise.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India surpassed 600,000 on Thursday, Johns Hopkins data shows. The death toll exceeds 17,800.

Zoom in: Despite the soaring number of COVID-19 infections, Indian officials have started to ease restrictions, the Guardian notes. Lockdowns are being lifted across South Asia as cases rise because the governments can't afford to sustain them any longer, Axios' Dave Lawler notes.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew WitherspoonCaitlin Owens
12 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases flat or growing in 48 states

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise, Naema Ahmed, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia.

Why it matters: This is a grim reminder that no part of the United States is safe from the virus. If states fail to contain their outbreaks, they could soon face exponential spread and overwhelmed health systems.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
4 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus testing czar: "We are not flattening the curve right now"

Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services official overseeing the nation's coronavirus testing efforts, told Congress Thursday that the U.S. is "not flattening the curve right now," and that the nationwide surge in new cases is not simply a result of more testing.

Why it matters: President Trump said at a press conference just hours earlier that the U.S. is getting the coronavirus "under control." He and other top members of his administration have sought to downplay the growing surge in infections as largely a product of increased testing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow