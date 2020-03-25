Scientists around the world have started dozens of clinical trials, on more than 100 drugs, in the hunt to find a product that could attack the new coronavirus. More data will be coming soon.

The big picture: Expectations need to be tempered. A vaccine is likely a long way off, and failures are inevitable. But some experimental treatments, while they still require more research, are showing promise.

Where it stands: There are more than 100 coronavirus drugs and vaccines in development worldwide, according to Umer Raffat, an analyst at Evercore ISI who has been tracking progress.

The coronavirus has become the pharmaceutical world’s top priority, but safety and efficacy haven’t been proven anywhere yet.

A handful of potential treatments are worth paying particular attention to.