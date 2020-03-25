29 mins ago - Health

Over 100 drugs are in testing in the race to treat coronavirus

Bob Herman

Researchers at Copenhagen University in Denmakr work on a potential coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Thibault Savary/AFP/Getty Images

Scientists around the world have started dozens of clinical trials, on more than 100 drugs, in the hunt to find a product that could attack the new coronavirus. More data will be coming soon.

The big picture: Expectations need to be tempered. A vaccine is likely a long way off, and failures are inevitable. But some experimental treatments, while they still require more research, are showing promise.

Where it stands: There are more than 100 coronavirus drugs and vaccines in development worldwide, according to Umer Raffat, an analyst at Evercore ISI who has been tracking progress. 

  • The coronavirus has become the pharmaceutical world’s top priority, but safety and efficacy haven’t been proven anywhere yet.

A handful of potential treatments are worth paying particular attention to.

  • Remdesivir: This antiviral drug, made by Gilead Sciences, is the furthest along of any potential treatment. It's in six clinical trials, including two late-stage U.S. studies, and new results should come out next month.
  • mRNA-1273: This drug, made by Moderna, is the first vaccine candidate to enter a clinical trial. Modern’s CEO said the hope is to get into a final study by this fall, but even if the vaccine proves to be effective, there are major questions how a small drugmaker can scale this to billions of people.
  • Hydroxychloroquine has almost become a household name, after President Trump touted the results from a small, imperfect French study. It's a generic drug, already on the marker and made by several companies. Chinese scientists are in the process of studying it further.
  • INO-4800: An experimental vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Inovio is going to be tested for the first time on 30 U.S. patients next month.
  • Avigan: This influenza treatment, also known as favipiravir and made by Japanese and Chinese companies, has shown “a high degree of safety” among some coronavirus patients, according to Chinese scientists who are testing it.
  • Kevzara: This medication, made by Regeneron and Sanofi, is approved for arthritis and will now be tested in up to 400 U.S. patients in an advanced clinical trial.

Caitlin Owens

Scoop: Bayer to donate potential coronavirus drug to U.S.

Nurses screen patients for COVID-19 virus testing at a drive-up location outside Medstar St. Mary's Hospital on March 17, 2020 in Leonardtown, Maryland. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Pharma company Bayer will soon make a large donation to the U.S. government of a drug that has shown some promise in helping patients suffering from the novel coronavirus, according to a senior Health and Human Services official and another source with direct knowledge.

Why it matters: It doesn't hurt to have a potential treatment on hand, but we're still a very long way from having an approved, clinically tested treatment for the coronavirus.

Marisa Fernandez

U.S. volunteer receives first shot of experimental coronavirus vaccine

Moderna has developed the first experimental coronavirus vaccine, but an approved treatment is more than a year away. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A healthy U.S. volunteer received the first dose of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a potential defense against the virus if it becomes a long-term threat.

Where it stands: The trial will ultimately give 45 volunteers two doses about 28 days apart in order to test the vaccine's effectiveness in protecting the subjects against COVID-19. If successful, several more trials with larger subject groups will be needed to prove whether there are common side effects.

Bob Herman

We're still in the early days of coronavirus vaccine research

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Moderna has moved incredibly quickly to begin testing a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus in U.S. patients. The biotech company went from taking the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus to manufacturing its first batch of vials in less than a month.

Reality check: Best-case scenario, a vaccine could be ready for production by next year — but that's assuming the drug proves to be both safe and effective, which is completely unknown right now.

