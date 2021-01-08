Reddit bans subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump"

Reddit has banned the subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump," a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: While not an official group or page hosted by the president, it's one of the company's largest political communities dedicated to support for President Trump.

What they're saying: "Reddit's site-wide policies prohibit content that promotes hate, or encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence against groups of people or individuals. In accordance with this, we have been proactively reaching out to moderators to remind them of our policies and to offer support or resources as needed," a spokesperson tells Axios.

"We have also taken action to ban the community r/donaldtrump given repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”

The big picture: It's the latest in a string of platforms to take action against Trump's accounts following the historic pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Twitch and Snapchat disabled Trump's accounts.

disabled Trump's accounts. Shopify took down two online stores affiliated with the president.

took down two online stores affiliated with the president. Facebook and Instagram banned Trump from posting for at least the next two weeks, and faced calls to boot him permanently, including from former First Lady Michelle Obama and high-ranking Hill Democrats.

banned Trump from posting for at least the next two weeks, and faced calls to boot him permanently, including from former First Lady Michelle Obama and high-ranking Hill Democrats. Twitter froze Trump out of his account Wednesday before reinstating him Thursday once he deleted problematic tweets.

froze Trump out of his account Wednesday before reinstating him Thursday once he deleted problematic tweets. YouTube says it's accelerating its enforcement of voter fraud claims against President Trump and others based on Wednesday's events.

says it's accelerating its enforcement of voter fraud claims against President Trump and others based on Wednesday's events. TikTok is removing content violations and redirecting hashtags like #stormthecapitol and #patriotparty to its community guidelines.

Flashback: Reddit over the summer banned the controversial subreddit channel r/The_Donald, one of the company's largest political communities and a longstanding hub of support for President Trump, along with 2,000 other subreddit groups and users that violated new content policies aimed at hate speech.

