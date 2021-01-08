Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Reddit bans subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump"

Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Reddit has banned the subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump," a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: While not an official group or page hosted by the president, it's one of the company's largest political communities dedicated to support for President Trump.

What they're saying: "Reddit's site-wide policies prohibit content that promotes hate, or encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence against groups of people or individuals. In accordance with this, we have been proactively reaching out to moderators to remind them of our policies and to offer support or resources as needed," a spokesperson tells Axios.

  • "We have also taken action to ban the community r/donaldtrump given repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”

The big picture: It's the latest in a string of platforms to take action against Trump's accounts following the historic pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Twitch and Snapchat disabled Trump's accounts.
  • Shopify took down two online stores affiliated with the president.
  • Facebook and Instagram banned Trump from posting for at least the next two weeks, and faced calls to boot him permanently, including from former First Lady Michelle Obama and high-ranking Hill Democrats.
  • Twitter froze Trump out of his account Wednesday before reinstating him Thursday once he deleted problematic tweets.
  • YouTube says it's accelerating its enforcement of voter fraud claims against President Trump and others based on Wednesday's events.
  • TikTok is removing content violations and redirecting hashtags like #stormthecapitol and #patriotparty to its community guidelines.

Flashback: Reddit over the summer banned the controversial subreddit channel r/The_Donald, one of the company's largest political communities and a longstanding hub of support for President Trump, along with 2,000 other subreddit groups and users that violated new content policies aimed at hate speech.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Sara FischerAshley Gold
23 hours ago - Technology

Big Tech de-platforms Trump after Capitol siege

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nearly every major tech company has taken some action against President Trump's accounts as of midday Thursday following the chaotic riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The big picture: With just two weeks left in office, Donald Trump has lost access to most of his social media megaphone.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
24 hours ago - Technology

Twitch disables Trump's channel following chaos in D.C.

Photo illustration: Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitch, the Amazon-owned live video streaming platform, disabled President Trump's account, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Thursday.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a string of platform efforts to take action on Trump's accounts following his calls for violence that resulted in the historic riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama calls on Twitter and Facebook to permanently ban Trump

Michelle Obama speaking in Tacoma, Washington, in March 2019. Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama urged social media companies on Thursday to permanently ban President Trump from using their platforms.

Why it matters: Her call comes after Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat took action against the president's accounts after he repeated false claims of election fraud and defended his supporters who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow