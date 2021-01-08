Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Social media's long march toward banning Trump

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Big Tech companies took swift action to limit President Trump's online reach following Wednesday's riot at the Capitol. Facebook announced his account would be shut down "indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks" and Twitter promised to ban him if he breaks its rules one more time.

Yes, but: The companies had been preparing for this moment for a while.

Why it matters: With the elections over and the president in his final days in office, tech companies feel they have more latitude to take tougher action, sources tell Axios.

The firms may also have an eye on Washington's looming power shift.

  • Democrats who have long been concerned about the proliferation of misinformation and extremism on social media will soon be in charge of the White House and both houses of Congress.

Driving the news: A slew of platforms, including companies that have shown restraint over the past four years, finally pulled the plug on the president's accounts after Wednesday's events.

  • Twitch and Snapchat disabled Trump's accounts.
  • Shopify took down two online stores affiliated with the president.
  • Facebook and Instagram banned him from posting for at least the next two weeks, and faced calls to boot him permanently, including from former First Lady Michelle Obama and high-ranking Hill Democrats.
  • Twitter froze Trump out of his account Wednesday before reinstating him Thursday once he deleted problematic tweets.
  • YouTube says it's accelerating its enforcement of voter fraud claims against President Trump and others based on Wednesday's events.
  • Reddit says it's taking action on reported violations of its content policies, which prohibit the incitement of violence.
  • TikTok is removing content violations and redirecting hashtags like #stormthecapitol and #patriotparty to its Community Guidelines.

The big picture: Since Trump's inauguration, social media platforms have grappled with how to moderate his and his supporters' posts, drawing criticism from all sides.

  • They've taken incremental steps each year leading to this point, ranging from labels, to longer labels, to limiting the reach of posts and removing posts, groups and accounts altogether.

From 2018 to 2020, pressure built on tech platforms to address Trump tweets that incited violence or contained lies.

  • Many tech companies said that such posts were concerning, but ultimately felt it was best to let the public hear the president. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave an address at Georgetown touting the importance of free speech on Facebook in fall 2019.
  • In summer 2020, with coronavirus misinformation spreading and Black Lives Matter protests heightening tensions, platforms started tightening their policies, labeling and limiting misinformation.
  • January 2021 has marked a new peak for the companies' restrictions.

Be smart: The damage is already done. Extremist communities have organized events on these platforms that turned violent, and Trump's many falsehoods have reached millions.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Sara FischerAshley Gold
15 hours ago - Technology

Big Tech de-platforms Trump after Capitol siege

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nearly every major tech company has taken some action against President Trump's accounts as of midday Thursday following the chaotic riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The big picture: With just two weeks left in office, Donald Trump has lost access to most of his social media megaphone.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama calls on Twitter and Facebook to permanently ban Trump

Michelle Obama speaking in Tacoma, Washington, in March 2019. Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama urged social media companies on Thursday to permanently ban President Trump from using their platforms.

Why it matters: Her call comes after Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat took action against the president's accounts after he repeated false claims of election fraud and defended his supporters who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerIna Fried
Jan 7, 2021 - Technology

Social media platforms muzzle Trump after Capitol melee

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat all took their strongest actions yet to block President Trump after his messages egged on misinformation-fueled mobs storming the Capitol Wednesday.

Yes, but: Many critics say the social media companies bear some responsibility for the day's chaos for not reining in Trump sooner and harder — and the brief suspensions fell short of calls for the networks to permanently ban Trump's account for repeated rule violations.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow