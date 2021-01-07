Twitch, the Amazon-owned live video streaming platform, disabled President Trump's account, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Thursday.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a string of platform efforts to take action on Trump's accounts following his calls for violence that resulted in the historic riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Snapchat was the first to disable the president's account Wednesday.

Facebook said Thursday it banned Trump's account indefinitely, but at least for two weeks.

Twitter froze Trump out of his account for breaking the platform's rules, and may be ban him indefinitely if he breaks the company's rules again.

YouTube said it will start applying strikes to Trump's account and other channels that post videos pushing misinformation about the election results.

Shopify, the e-commerce platform, removed two online stores affiliated with the president.

What they're saying: “In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel," a spokesperson from Twitch told Axios.

"Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President's incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence."

Flashback: Twitch was one of the first platforms in June to temporarily ban Donald Trump's channel for hateful content about the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.

