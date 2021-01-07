Big Tech de-platforms Trump after Capitol siege

Nearly every major tech company has taken some action against President Trump's accounts as of midday Thursday following the chaotic riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The big picture: With just two weeks left in office, Donald Trump has lost access to most of his social media megaphone.

Twitch and Snapchat disabled Trump's accounts.

disabled Trump's accounts. Shopify took down two online stores affiliated with the president.

took down two online stores affiliated with the president. Facebook and Instagram banned him from posting for at least the next two weeks.

banned him from posting for at least the next two weeks. Twitter froze Trump out of his account Wednesday before reinstating him Thursday once he deleted problematic tweets.

froze Trump out of his account Wednesday before reinstating him Thursday once he deleted problematic tweets. TikTok is redirecting hashtags like #stormthecapitol and #patriotparty to its Community Guidelines to reduce discoverability as it also removes content.

is redirecting hashtags like #stormthecapitol and #patriotparty to its Community Guidelines to reduce discoverability as it also removes content. YouTube says it's accelerating its enforcement of voter fraud claims against President Trump and others.

says it's accelerating its enforcement of voter fraud claims against President Trump and others. Reddit says it's taking action on reported violations of its content policies, which prohibit the incitement of violence.

