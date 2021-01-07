Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Big Tech de-platforms Trump after Capitol siege

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nearly every major tech company has taken some action against President Trump's accounts as of midday Thursday following the chaotic riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The big picture: With just two weeks left in office, Donald Trump has lost access to most of his social media megaphone.

  • Twitch and Snapchat disabled Trump's accounts.
  • Shopify took down two online stores affiliated with the president.
  • Facebook and Instagram banned him from posting for at least the next two weeks.
  • Twitter froze Trump out of his account Wednesday before reinstating him Thursday once he deleted problematic tweets.
  • TikTok is redirecting hashtags like #stormthecapitol and #patriotparty to its Community Guidelines to reduce discoverability as it also removes content.
  • YouTube says it's accelerating its enforcement of voter fraud claims against President Trump and others.
  • Reddit says it's taking action on reported violations of its content policies, which prohibit the incitement of violence.

Go deeper: Social media platforms muzzle Trump after Capitol melee

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Snapchat locks Trump's account amid chaos in Washington

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A Snapchat spokesperson confirmed late Wednesday evening that the company locked President Trump's Snapchat account, making it the fourth major platform to take action on Trump's social media accounts.

Details: The company made the decision because it believes the account promotes and spreads hate and incites violence, the spokesperson said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerIna Fried
11 hours ago - Technology

Social media platforms muzzle Trump after Capitol melee

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat all took their strongest actions yet to block President Trump after his messages egged on misinformation-fueled mobs storming the Capitol Wednesday.

Yes, but: Many critics say the social media companies bear some responsibility for the day's chaos for not reining in Trump sooner and harder — and the brief suspensions fell short of calls for the networks to permanently ban Trump's account for repeated rule violations.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
22 hours ago - Technology

Twitter locks Trump out over election fraud tweets amid Capitol siege

Twitter logo. Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images

After Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Twitter removed three of the president's tweets and locked his account for 12 hours, saying it may ban him if he doesn't stop breaking its rules with his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Why it matters: It's Twitter's strongest action against the president's account to date. A number of groups have called on Facebook and Twitter to fully suspend Trump's accounts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow