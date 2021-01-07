Big Tech de-platforms Trump after Capitol siege

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
Nearly every major tech company has taken some action against President Trump's accounts as of midday Thursday following the chaotic riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The big picture: With just two weeks left in office, Donald Trump has lost access to most of his social media megaphone.
- Twitch and Snapchat disabled Trump's accounts.
- Shopify took down two online stores affiliated with the president.
- Facebook and Instagram banned him from posting for at least the next two weeks.
- Twitter froze Trump out of his account Wednesday before reinstating him Thursday once he deleted problematic tweets.
- TikTok is redirecting hashtags like #stormthecapitol and #patriotparty to its Community Guidelines to reduce discoverability as it also removes content.
- YouTube says it's accelerating its enforcement of voter fraud claims against President Trump and others.
- Reddit says it's taking action on reported violations of its content policies, which prohibit the incitement of violence.
Go deeper: Social media platforms muzzle Trump after Capitol melee