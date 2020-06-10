2 hours ago - Technology

Reddit appoints Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel to board

Michael Seibel at TechCrunch Disrupt 2019. Photo: Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Reddit has appointed Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel to its board to replace co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who stepped down last week and urged the company to replace him with a black candidate.

Why it matters: The board change comes amid growing scrutiny of Reddit's content moderation, which has often been accused of not curbing hateful content enough.

  • Notably, Siebel runs Y Combinator's accelerator program, which helped Reddit in its earliest days.
  • Siebel himself co-founded two companies that went through the program, Justin.tv which eventually became Twitch, and SocialCam, which he sold to Autodesk in 2012.

Go deeper: Axios' Dan Primack spoke with Ohanian about Reddit's future last year

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump aides despondent over Buffalo protester tweet

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

My phone blew up yesterday with texts from White House aides, current and former, who seemed at their wits' end over President Trump's tweet that the 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was rushed to the hospital after being shoved by police last week "could be an ANTIFA provocateur."

Why it matters: They rarely register the president's tweets anymore — let alone complain about them. This one felt different.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHei
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The stark new reality for American CEOs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Big or small, new or old, every business in America is witnessing a new reality — and a whole new set of unwritten workplace rules and unambiguous expectations.

Why it matters: Any CEO who ignores this bottom-up revolution will suffer public backlash, recruitment and retention challenges, and fits of internal turmoil.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
3 hours ago - Health

Insurers limit which coronavirus tests they'll pay for

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some large health insurers are only willing to cover coronavirus testing under certain circumstances — potentially undermining a key part of the U.S.' coronavirus response.

Why it matters: Widespread, easily accessible testing is an essential part of containing the virus, and the U.S.' testing capacity has gotten much better. But insurance restrictions that deter people from getting tested could undermine that progress and put people in danger.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow