Reddit appoints Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel to board

Reddit has appointed Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel to its board to replace co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who stepped down last week and urged the company to replace him with a black candidate.

Why it matters: The board change comes amid growing scrutiny of Reddit's content moderation, which has often been accused of not curbing hateful content enough.

Notably, Siebel runs Y Combinator's accelerator program, which helped Reddit in its earliest days.

Siebel himself co-founded two companies that went through the program, Justin.tv which eventually became Twitch, and SocialCam, which he sold to Autodesk in 2012.

