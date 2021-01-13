Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Qualcomm buying server chip startup Nuvia for $1.4 billion

Ina Fried, author of Login

Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm said Wednesday it will pay $1.4 billion to buy Nuvia, a chip startup founded by former Apple employees.

Why it matters: The move gives Qualcomm fresh ideas for chip designs as the company faces intense competition from Intel, AMD and others.

Between the lines: Nuvia has a custom core based on ARM, which is in the process of being sold to Nvidia, a Qualcomm rival. Buying Nuvia gives Qualcomm more flexibility to move away from ARM, should it eventually do so for business or technical reasons.

  • In its press release, Qualcomm included quotes from a who's who of the phone and computer business announcing their support for the deal, indicating it hopes to use the technology in a wide range of chips.

Details: Qualcomm said founders Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati and John Bruno will join Qualcomm along with the rest of the company's staff.

Yes, but: Williams, who is Nuvia's CEO, is in the midst of a legal battle with Apple. Apple sued Williams in December 2019, claiming that he breached his contract with Apple.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell won't reconvene Senate early for impeachment trial

McConnell. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell will not consent to reconvening the Senate on Friday under emergency authorities, delaying the start of President Trump's likely impeachment trial until Jan. 19 at the earliest, McConnell's team confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: If the House votes to impeach Trump for incitement on Wednesday, as is expected, the trial will likely not take place until after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
39 mins ago - Technology

Trump's four-year information war

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch. Photos: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Last week's riot at the Capitol was many things, but perhaps chiefly it was the culmination of four years of information warfare waged against the country from within the Oval Office.

Why it matters: A sprawling disinformation campaign led by President Trump — and buttressed by his allies in the media, online and in Congress — has severely destabilized the U.S. and makes further acts of violence and would-be insurrection a near certainty.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Increased security in the Capitol

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walks past members of the National Guard sleeping in the halls of Capitol Hill. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Following last week's violent Capitol siege by Trump supporters during the counting of the Electoral College vote, troops from the National Guard have been sent to secure the House and downtown Washington, D.C., as warnings of possible violent demonstrations continue.

The state of play: Capitol Hill prepares for President Trump's second impeachment on Wednesday. If the House votes to impeach Trump, as they are expected to do, he would be the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

