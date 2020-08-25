1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan lawmakers to introduce House resolution condemning QAnon

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) are introducing a bipartisan resolution on Tuesday that would condemn the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.

Why it matters: The vote would put lawmakers on the record on whether they repudiate QAnon, which baselessly claims that a powerful cabal of pedophiles and cannibals within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down President Trump.

  • The FBI has categorized fringe conspiracy theories like QAnon as a potential domestic terrorist threat.
  • Worth noting: Riggleman was defeated in a Republican primary earlier this year after facing conservative criticism for officiating a same-sex marriage.

The big picture: QAnon has grown increasingly popular in mainstream Republican politics, with multiple supporters of the conspiracy theory winning congressional primaries — including Marjory Greene Taylor Greene, who is set to enter Congress after winning a runoff in a deep-red Georgia district.

What they're saying: "Our aim is a fully bipartisan Congressional repudiation of this dangerous, anti-Semitic, conspiracy-mongering cult that the FBI says is radicalizing Americans to violence," Malinowski wrote in a tweet.

What Matters 2020

Trump pushes fringe beliefs mainstream

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Using his social media megaphone, President Trump has pushed once-fringe beliefs into the consciousness of everyday Americans.

The big picture: The coronavirus "infodemic" that has flooded the internet with misinformation and conspiracy theories has worn down people's already faltering trust in institutions, making it easier for fringe ideas spread by the president to go viral ahead of the election.

Trump says he'll nominate Chad Wolf to be DHS secretary

Chad Wolf Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he will nominate acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to be the permanent head of the agency.

Why it matters: It's been more than 500 days since a Senate-confirmed secretary led the Department of Homeland Security — a record for any administration.

