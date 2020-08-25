Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) are introducing a bipartisan resolution on Tuesday that would condemn the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.

Why it matters: The vote would put lawmakers on the record on whether they repudiate QAnon, which baselessly claims that a powerful cabal of pedophiles and cannibals within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down President Trump.

The FBI has categorized fringe conspiracy theories like QAnon as a potential domestic terrorist threat.

Worth noting: Riggleman was defeated in a Republican primary earlier this year after facing conservative criticism for officiating a same-sex marriage.

The big picture: QAnon has grown increasingly popular in mainstream Republican politics, with multiple supporters of the conspiracy theory winning congressional primaries — including Marjory Greene Taylor Greene, who is set to enter Congress after winning a runoff in a deep-red Georgia district.

President Trump added fuel to calls to condemn QAnon after he praised its supporters at a press conference last week, claiming they "like me very much" and "love America."

Several House Republicans have already condemned QAnon, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and House GOP conference chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

What they're saying: "Our aim is a fully bipartisan Congressional repudiation of this dangerous, anti-Semitic, conspiracy-mongering cult that the FBI says is radicalizing Americans to violence," Malinowski wrote in a tweet.