GOP congressman who officiated same-sex wedding loses nomination

Denver Riggleman speaking in 2019. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) was defeated a drive-thru district convention by challenger Bob Good, a former county supervisor, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Riggleman, a freshman congressman, became a target for social conservatives after he officiated a same-sex wedding last year. Good ran to the right of Riggleman on social issues, campaigning on a traditionalist view of marriage, making English the official language of the U.S. and ending birthright citizenship.

By the numbers: Riggleman received only 42% of more than 2,500 ballots cast in Virginia’s 5th congressional district, while Good carried 58%.

The big picture: Riggleman is the third House incumbent to lose in a primary in 2020, joining Reps. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.) and Steve King (R-Iowa).

James Clyburn: "Nobody is going to defund the police"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) pushed back on the idea of defunding the police on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, insisting that "police have a role to play" and that the system can be restructured and reimagined in order to respond to the current crisis.

Why it matters: Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American in Congress and an important voice in the effort to reform policing at the federal level. He and other Democratic leaders, including Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have voiced opposition to the idea of defunding or abolishing police departments pushed by activists in recent weeks.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,810,630— Total deaths: 430,550 — Total recoveries — 3,721,731Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,074,526 — Total deaths: 115,436 — Total recoveries: 556,606 — Total tested: 23,040,304Map.
  3. States: Ousted Florida health dept. data scientist creates coronavirus trackerNew York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: Russia doubles death toll after scrutiny from WHOIndia reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Business: The pandemic has unleashed a new wave of fraud.
Atlanta police officer fired after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot is set ablaze during a protest over his death on Saturday night. Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Atlanta Police have terminated the employment of the white officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, as the restaurant where the unarmed black man died was set ablaze during a protest Saturday night, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: The death of Brooks triggered a wave of unrest in Atlanta on Saturday night, with the Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old died the previous evening set ablaze during a demonstration as protesters blocked traffic on a highway close by, AP reports.

