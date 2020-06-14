GOP congressman who officiated same-sex wedding loses nomination

Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) was defeated a drive-thru district convention by challenger Bob Good, a former county supervisor, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Riggleman, a freshman congressman, became a target for social conservatives after he officiated a same-sex wedding last year. Good ran to the right of Riggleman on social issues, campaigning on a traditionalist view of marriage, making English the official language of the U.S. and ending birthright citizenship.

By the numbers: Riggleman received only 42% of more than 2,500 ballots cast in Virginia’s 5th congressional district, while Good carried 58%.

The big picture: Riggleman is the third House incumbent to lose in a primary in 2020, joining Reps. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.) and Steve King (R-Iowa).