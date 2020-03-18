Marie Newman beats incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski in Illinois primary
Marie Newman and Rep. Dan Lipinski. Photos: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call and Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
Marie Newman, a progressive challenger to incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.), won the Democratic primary in Illinois' third congressional district Tuesday night, AP reports.
Why it matters: Lipinski, one of the most conservative Democrats in the House, is the first incumbent Democratic congress member to lose their seat this year. He was one of two Democrats to sign an amicus brief in January asking the Supreme Court to revisit and potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects the right for women to seek abortions. Newman, who's pro-abortion rights, ran on a platform that highlighted their differences.