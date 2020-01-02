39 Republican senators and 168 representatives signed an amicus brief on Thursday asking the Supreme Court to revisit and potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects the right for women to seek an abortion.

The big picture: Roe v. Wade has, since the Supreme Court's landmark decision in 1973, served as a barrier against Republicans who have sought to restrict reproductive rights. But with the court's conservative majority and Trump in the Oval Office, right-leaning lawmakers have been testing the limits of the law.