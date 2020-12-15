Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Putin congratulates Biden on U.S. election win

Russia's President Vladimir Putin during an teleconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence in Moscow. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to President-elect Biden, the Kremlin announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Putin was one of the few world leaders to refrain from congratulating Biden for his election win. But after the Electoral College affirmed his election victory, the Kremlin released a statement saying Putin looked forward to having "interaction and contact with" Biden, per Russia's TASS news agency.

"In a telegram, Putin wished the President-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing."

Of note: The Kremlin said last month that Putin would wait for an "official announcement" before commenting on the election or congratulating Biden.

  • President Trump has yet to concede despite the Electoral College vote and spent much of Monday night tweeting and retweeting baseless conspiracy theories on the election.

For the record: A bipartisan Senate intelligence report found Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump.

  • FBI Director Chris Wray testified in September that the bureau had seen "very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020," primarily to "denigrate" Biden.
  • Biden has promised a more adversarial relationship with Russia and with Putin himself, Axios' Dave Lawler notes.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Shawna Chen
Shawna Chen

The Republicans who acknowledged Biden's win after the Electoral College vote

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

More Republicans slowly started to accept Joe Biden as president-elect on Monday night after the Electoral College affirmed his election victory.

Why it matters: Many GOP lawmakers have for weeks refused to accept Biden's win, highlighting President Trump's influence over the party, even as his efforts to overthrow the election based on false allegations of widespread voter fraud proved unsuccessful.

Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Ursula Perano
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Electoral College affirms Biden's victory

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Biden officially received the majority of Electoral College votes on Monday, further solidifying his victory even though the outcome of the election has been known for weeks.

Why it matters: The Electoral College result affirms Biden as the next president after weeks of President Trump's false accusations that the election was stolen from him, dozens of failed legal challenges from the Trump campaign, and protests threatening the safety of states' electors.

