Senate Intel affirms that Russia interfered to help Trump in 2016

Jacob Knutson

Sens. Mark Warner (L) and Richard Burr. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released the fourth volume of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, which focused on a December 2016 intelligence community assessment provided to President Obama.

Why it matters: The bipartisan report affirms the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia interfered in the election to help President Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, noting that the assessment "reflects proper analytic tradecraft despite being tasked and completed within a compressed timeframe."

The big picture: The highly redacted report breaks with an investigation by the GOP-led House Intelligence Committee in 2018, which disagreed with the intelligence agencies' assessment and concluded that the Russian government did not explicitly intend to help Trump win the election.

  • The Senate committee found "specific intelligence reporting to support the assessment that Putin and the Russian Government demonstrated a preference for candidate Trump," and that Putin "approved and directed" aspects of the interference.
  • The Senate committee also disagreed with the House's claim that the intelligence agencies did not comply with analytical standards, noting: "The Committee found the ICA presents a coherent and well-constructed intelligence basis for the case of unprecedented Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election."
  • "The Committee did not discover any significant analytic tradecraft issues in the preparation or final presentation of the ICA."

Worth noting: The report finds that U.S. intelligence agencies did not use information from the infamous Steele dossier to support its findings. The dossier was included in a highly classified annex to the assessment, which was in line with President Obama's directive.

Read the report.

Rebecca Falconer

Biden reports best fundraising month, but lags Trump

Photos: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign raised $46.7 million in March, with 70% of funding coming via online donations as coronavirus lockdowns began to take hold, per a Federal Election Commission filing published Monday.

Why it matters: It's the former vice president's best monthly total of the presidential campaign. But he needs to raise much more to catch up to President Trump's campaign. Biden is $187 million behind Trump and the Republican National Committee, per the New York Times.

Ursula Perano

Nadler, Schiff ask for review of Barr's comments on intel watchdog firing

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler sent a letter Monday asking for the Justice Department's inspector general to review Attorney General Bill Barr's recent remarks on the firing of intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson earlier this month.

The big picture: Barr said in a Fox News interview that President Trump was justified in dismissing Atkinson due to his handling of the Ukraine whistleblower complaint that later led to the president's impeachment.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that 481 more people had died in the state, a significant decrease of single-day death tolls from the previous week.

The big picture: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 788,000 Tuesday, while total deaths exceeded 42,400.

