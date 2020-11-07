World leaders congratulate Biden on election victory

The leaders of America's closest allies aren't waiting for President Trump to concede. They're already offering their congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Why it matters: The world is now preparing for a very different American administration.

Even leaders who built strong relationships with Trump, like U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quickly congratulated Biden.

However, we haven't heard from the leaders of several countries — including Russia, China, Brazil and Israel — quite yet.

What they're saying:

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson: "Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

"Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security." French President Emmanuel Macron: "The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together!"

"The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together!" German Chancellor Angela Merkel: "I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden," she said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time."

"I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden," she said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Biden's contributions to the relationship between the U.S. and India were "critical and invaluable." He also congratulated Harris — who will be the first Indian American to serve as vice president — on what he called a "pathbreaking" victory.

"Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans."

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — the recipient of the phone call that led to Trump's impeachment — tweeted: "Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! #Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the #UnitedStates. ... Our friendship becomes only stronger!"

Other reactions:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he looked forward to working with Biden "to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt ldrs. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region."

said he looked forward to working with Biden "to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt ldrs. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region." South African President Cyril Ramaphosa: "We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation."

President Cyril Ramaphosa: "We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation." Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin: " Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead."

Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead." Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte: "We are ready to work with the President-elect @JoeBiden to make the transatlantic relationship stronger. The US can count on Italy as a solid Ally and a strategic partner."

Not all of the responses were positive.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: "The situation in the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime."

"The situation in the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime." Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who previously congratulated Trump for winning the election, has now suggested that the election should not be called until the courts have their say.

who previously congratulated Trump for winning the election, has now suggested that the election should not be called until the courts have their say. Polish President Andrzej Duda, a Trump ally, congratulated Biden for a "successful presidential campaign" but seemed to hedge by saying he would "await the nomination by the Electoral College."

Worth noting: At the time this story posted, there had been no public responses from two key Trump allies: President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.