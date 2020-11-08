Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Netanyahu joins other leaders in congratulating Biden for beating Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump in the East Room of the White House in January. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

More than 12 hours after the U.S. television networks called the presidential race for Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his congratulations to the president elect.

Why it matters: Israel is one of the main allies of the U.S. but Netanyahu’s congratulatory tweet came long after most leaders around the world had already congratulated Biden.

What they're saying: "Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel," Netanyahu said in his congratulatory tweet just after midnight ET.

  • In a separate Twitter post, Netanyahu thanked President Trump "for the friendship you have shown the state of Israel and me personally…and for bringing the American-Israeli alliance to unprecedented heights."
  • Minister of defense Benny Gantz waited until after Biden’s speech to congratulate him. "I look forward to continuing to deepen the steadfast bond and strong defense ties between our peoples, as allies in the effort to strengthen democracy, stability, and peace worldwide," he tweeted.
  • President Reuven Rivlin said: "As a long-standing friend of Israel, you are now the leader of the free world and of the State of Israel’s closest and most important ally."

The big picture: Netanyahu was Trump’s closest ally around the world and has tense relations with the Democrats. Netanyahu waited to congratulate Biden in order not to upset Trump, but he will have a difficult challenge building trust with Biden.

In photos: Fireworks, dancing and protests as Joe Biden is elected president

The Empire State Building and the antenna of the Bank of America building are lit in red, white and blue beside the Statue of Liberty to mark the Joe Biden's projected election in New York City on Saturday. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Cities across the U.S. erupted in celebration and in some cases, protest on Saturday after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election.

The big picture: Fireworks and honking cars could be heard in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta and street dancing on display in New York City, Philadelphia and South Pasadena, among other cities, per AP and Twitter posts.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday — Reports: Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
BIDEN ERA BEGINS

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

  1. Axios AM Deep Dive: Biden's Washington
  2. Biden: "This is the time to heal in America"
  3. Kamala Harris: "You chose hope, unity, decency, science, and truth"
  4. Scoop: Biden to announce COVID-19 task force Monday
  5. Harris breaks through multiple barriers as VP-elect
  6. Trump won't concede
  7. Trump's 75-day finale, fully unrestrained
  8. Map: Biden reaches 270