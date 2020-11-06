Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump's stalling legal strategy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Trump campaign legal team is throwing everything at the wall in battleground states — a last-ditch effort to use the courts to freeze time in states where President Trump was ahead (but keep counting in key places where he appeared behind).

Why it matters: None of the legal actions was poised to change the outcome, but the effort could delegitimize the 2020 election in the eyes of millions of Trump supporters even if the final math based on legitimate counts show Joe Biden the winner.

The big picture: The lawsuits themselves aren't raising issues big enough to turn the election in Trump's favor, and the claims they do make are often failing in the courts.

  • “It’s difficult to see the long-term winning strategy behind these lawsuits," Republican elections attorney Ben Ginsberg told Axios. "To mix metaphors, it looks like throwing the kitchen sink at the wall and see what sticks.”

Where it stands: Here’s a rundown of the specific arguments the Trump campaign is making in each state, and the latest developments in all of that litigation.

Pennsylvania, Part 1: The Trump campaign is making several claims in Pennsylvania, in both state and federal courts, and has won some partial victories.

  • One suit in federal court asked for a halt to vote-counting in Philadelphia until GOP election monitors gained more access to the process. A state court ruled earlier in the day those monitors had to be able to get closer to the action.
  • Republicans are also challenging state rules that gave voters extra time to fix certain errors on their mail-in ballots — for example, complying with ID requirements. Those ballots have to be set aside while the courts debate whether they can be counted.

Pennsylvania, Part 2: The only legal challenge so far to raise a bigger constitutional issue is the effort to block Pennsylvania from counting mail-in ballots arriving after Election Day.

  • There’s already a case pending at the Supreme Court about whether state election officials had the authority to extend the vote-counting deadline beyond Nov. 3, and the Trump campaign this week sought to participate in that suit.
  • It’s a real controversy, and one in which four of the high court’s conservative justices have already tried to get involved. But its outcome would only matter if Pennsylvania is the tipping point state for Biden, and if the margin of victory is smaller than the small number of late ballots.
  • "I don't think it is going to be a tremendous impact on the race," Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said on CNN.

Michigan: A state judge dismissed the Trump campaign’s Michigan lawsuit yesterday.

  • The suit sought to stop the state’s vote counting, alleging election monitors didn’t have enough visibility into the process. The judge said the complaint was based on hearsay and noted the counting was nearly complete anyway.

Georgia: The campaign also lost this one yesterday.

  • Its lawsuit said election monitors weren’t sure how well election officials in one county were segregating late-arriving ballots, which can’t be counted in Georgia. The county said it was following the rules. A judge dismissed the case.

Wisconsin: The campaign said it will request a recount there — but as of late Thursday, neither the Trump campaign nor the state Republican Party had filed any election-related litigation.

Nevada: The Trump campaign also announced they would be suing in Nevada, claiming widespread voter fraud. The suit was filed late Thursday and includes one voter's allegation that she attempted to vote in person, but was told she had already cast a ballot by mail.

Scott Rosenberg
27 mins ago - Technology

How the razor-edge election could scar tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The 2020 election outcome presents Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms with a worst-case scenario for misinformation management even as it takes some of the regulatory pressure off the wider tech industry.

Why it matters: Aggravated red state/blue state grievances look to usher in an open-ended era of partisan trench warfare online — but a split Congress shrinks the likelihood of new laws reining in tech's power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden takes the lead in Georgia as margin narrows in Pennsylvania

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

All eyes — and $$$ — on Georgia

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Hundreds of millions of dollars are about to pour into the Georgia, now that control of the Senate — and the fate of the next president's agenda — hinges on runoffs for not one but both of the state's seats, set for Jan. 5.

Why it matters: If Joe Biden goes to the White House, the outcomes of these races will determine whether he can move aggressively to enact Democratic policy priorities and confirm his top cabinet and judicial nominees.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow