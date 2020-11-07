The Associated Press projects Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, ousting President Trump after a single term marked by impeachment, constant battles, a disastrous response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and an unexpectedly close election.

Kamala Harris will join him as the first woman and first person of color to be elected vice president — a historic breakthrough largely overshadowed by the turmoil surrounding the election.

Biden's projected win in Pennsylvania gives him more than the needed 270 electoral votes, per AP, on top of the news service's previous projected wins in Wisconsin and Michigan. A raft of television networks also made the call, with CNN leading the way.

The AP makes its projections based on exit polls, actual returns and an extrapolation of historic trends affecting outstanding votes. Results become official as each state finishes counting the vote and certifies its returns.

What he's saying:

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."

— Biden statement

Driving the news: Early results showed Trump leading, but the balance tipped back in the former vice president's favor following continued counts in a half-dozen critical battleground states. Biden claimed the bulk of a high volume of early and mail-in ballots many Americans used to vote safely during the pandemic.

AP has also projected that Biden will win Arizona, a call the Trump campaign disputes and other news organizations have not made.

However, Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes would put Biden over the top even if later vote counts give Arizona to Trump.

In a statement Saturday, Trump declared that "this election is far from over." Starting Monday, he said, "our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

"I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

The Trump campaign has made it clear it's not going to concede without a fight. It filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, and is backing a lawsuit in Nevada. It also says it will ask for a recount in Wisconsin.

The big picture: In an address as early as today, Biden will argue Americans responded to his promise to restore normalcy and competence to the White House. Trump's strong showing may undercut progressives' efforts to push Biden to the left.

In Congress, Republican gains in the House minority, and potential hold on Senate control, portend continued hardball fights that have been a hallmark of the Trump years.

Trump also is unlikely to cede the public spotlight, even out of office.

Biden vowed to reverse course from Trump's policies on nearly every domestic issue from health care to climate change to economic policy, structural racism and police reform — and most foreign policy approaches.

He pledged to take a hard line of his own on China — though he says he'd work with allies rather than going it alone — but also has promised a tougher line on Russia than Trump took. (He says he views Russia as an "opponent" and China as a "competitor.")

Biden has moved to the left on several issues — including crime, climate, immigration, health care, and education — to keep pace with the shifting center of gravity in the Democratic Party. Progressive Democrats vowed to push for more, but the election results may undercut them.

Biden's inner circle is mostly white and male, with more centrist leanings than the newest generation of Democratic Party leaders. That will increase pressure on him to recruit a younger and more diverse Cabinet — but Republican strength in the Senate could block any statement picks.

Biden's biggest immediate shift from Trump will likely be seen in his approach to handling the coronavirus pandemic.

He has said he'll encourage elected officials throughout the country to require people to wear masks, and says he'll require them on federal property — a marked contrast to Trump, who has held numerous events and rallies full of crowds without masks.

Biden has also promised a national testing plan and will push Congress to pass a funding bill for an ambitious public health and economic response by the end of January.

And unlike Trump — who mocked the news media for focusing too much on "COVID! COVID! COVID!" and urged Americans not to "let it dominate your life” — Biden has put the pandemic at the top of his agenda, declaring that "we will never have our lives back until we deal with this virus."

The intrigue: Biden has left some big questions unanswered about how he'd govern, including whether he'll endorse progressive Democrats' calls to expand the Supreme Court (he said he'll ask a commission to examine court reforms) and whether he'd support eliminating the Senate filibuster (he hasn't ruled it out).

The backstory: Biden, 77, was known as a center-left Democrat during his lengthy career in the Senate and won his party's nomination this year by presenting himself as a centrist counterweight to more progressive Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

He served in the Senate for 36 years, serving as chair of the Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees, and often tells stories about his ability to work with Republican colleagues as well as Democrats. He still fights a tendency to speak in extended, wandering monologues like the ones he used to deliver on the Senate floor.

He ran two unsuccessful presidential campaigns before becoming Barack Obama's vice president — a move that elevated his profile and made him an instant frontrunner in 2020 after he passed on a run in 2016.

Biden nearly fell short in the primaries, and was in danger of being knocked out of the race after crushing defeats in Iowa and New Hampshire. But after a solid win in South Carolina put him back on track, the party unified behind him quickly, and he was on his way to his showdown with Trump.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with statements from Biden and Trump.