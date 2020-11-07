Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Scoop: Biden to announce COVID-19 task force Monday

Joe Biden on Oct. 28 in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans Monday to name a 12-member task force to combat and contain the spread of the coronavirus, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: By announcing a COVID task force even before unveiling his senior White House staff or a single cabinet appointment, Biden is signaling that addressing the coronavirus will be the immediate priority for his transition, and then his potential administration.

  • While Biden still hasn't declared victory in Tuesday's election, his team is already planning to govern, and he and his advisers want to reassure the country they can address a health crisis that's getting worse, not better.

The picture: The task force will be led by three co-chairs: former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith from Yale University.

  • Some members of the group have been advising Biden throughout the campaign, both the public policy challenges, as well as adopting health protocols for the campaign itself to prevent the spread of the virus in Biden's inner circle.
  • On Friday night, Biden claimed voters have "given us a mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change, systemic racism."

The backdrop: As of 8 am, the United States had suffered 236,099 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Axios Coronavirus Dashboard.

Live updates: Biden reaches 270

Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden has won the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with his win in Pennsylvania putting him over the top.

The latest: The projected Pennsylvania victory — on top of Wisconsin, Michigan and now Nevada — makes Biden the president-elect even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Biden wins and what to expect next

This is Axios Special Election 2020 coverage. Joe Biden wins the presidential election, AP projects, after winning Pennsylvania Saturday morning. We talk to Axios reporters Hans Nichols and Jonathan Swan to find out what’s next for both Biden and Donald Trump.

Joe Biden elected president, AP projects

Biden in Los Angeles in March. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Associated Press projects Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, ousting President Trump after a single term marked by impeachment, constant battles, a disastrous response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and an unexpectedly close election.

Kamala Harris will join him as the first woman and first person of color to be elected vice president — a historic breakthrough largely overshadowed by the turmoil surrounding the election.

