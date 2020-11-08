Saudi king and crown prince congratulate Biden on election victory

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his projected victory in the 2020 election on Sunday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Why it matters: The Saudi government has been one of the Trump administration's closest allies in the world, with White House adviser Jared Kushner sharing a personal friendship with MBS. Despite pressure from Congress, President Trump stuck by MBS after he was accused of ordering the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The big picture: Trump allies around the world are gradually coming around to the reality that the election is over, even as the president refuses to concede and continues to file long-shot lawsuits over alleged voter fraud.