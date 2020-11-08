Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Saudi king and crown prince congratulate Biden on election victory

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his projected victory in the 2020 election on Sunday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Why it matters: The Saudi government has been one of the Trump administration's closest allies in the world, with White House adviser Jared Kushner sharing a personal friendship with MBS. Despite pressure from Congress, President Trump stuck by MBS after he was accused of ordering the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The big picture: Trump allies around the world are gradually coming around to the reality that the election is over, even as the president refuses to concede and continues to file long-shot lawsuits over alleged voter fraud.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, another of Trump's top allies, waited more than 12 hours after U.S. networks called the presidential race to offer his congratulations to Biden.
  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán have also offered their congratulations. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have not yet commented.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone" Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

George W. Bush congratulates Biden on election victory

Photo: Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush issued a statement on Sunday congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory.

Why it matters: Every living president has now congratulated Biden and acknowledged the outcome of the election, even as President Trump refuses to concede and continues to lodge unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
5 hours ago - World

Trump administration plans "flood" of sanctions on Iran by Jan. 20

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Patrick Semansky/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration, in coordination with Israel and several Gulf states, is pushing a plan to slap a long string of new sanctions on Iran in the 10 weeks left until Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, two Israeli sources briefed on the effort told me.

Driving the news: The Trump administration’s envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams arrived in Israel on Sunday and met Prime Minister Netanyahu and National Security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to discuss the sanctions plan.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow