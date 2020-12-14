Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden officially reaches 270 Electoral College votes

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden officially reached 270 Electoral College votes on Monday, further solidifying his victory even though the outcome of the election has been known for weeks.

Why it matters: The Electoral College result affirms Biden as the next president after weeks of Trump's false accusations that the election was stolen from him, dozens of failed legal challenges from the Trump campaign, and protests threatening the safety of states' electors.

  • The votes will still need to be certified by a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 overseen by Vice President Mike Pence, where he will announce the winner.
  • President Trump said in November that he will leave office if the Electoral College votes for Biden, but that it would have "made a mistake" because "this election was a fraud."

The big picture: Trump's legal team and allies have repeatedly attempted to change the Electoral College's outcome. The Supreme Court last week rejected a long-shot lawsuit backed by Trump and over 120 House Republicans seeking to challenge the outcomes in key swing states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

  • Georgia's 16 electoral votes Monday went for Biden, with a roll call overseen by Stacey Abrams.
  • Michigan's 16 remained with Biden after the state's House GOP speaker said "we'd lose our country forever" if they swapped out electors.
  • Arizona's 11 for Biden were cast at an undisclosed location due to escalating threats to the safety of the electors.
  • Wisconsin's 10 were cast for Biden after the state Supreme Court ruled against the Trump effort last night for the third time this month.
  • Nevada's 6 went for Biden, with votes cast over Zoom.

The last shot Trump has at trying to sway the election results would be for members of both chambers of Congress to challenge the certification of the Electoral College votes.

  • Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) is plotting to contest the results from the House and has a small group of allies. But the effort still has no public support in the Senate.

What to watch: Biden plans to deliver an address on the Electoral College vote from Wilmington, Delaware, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Axios
Dec 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Some House Republicans plan last ditch challenge to election results during Electoral College tally

Rep. Mo Brooks. Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Several Trump allies, led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), plan to challenge the election results on Jan. 6, when Congress convenes to officially tally the votes from the Electoral College and certify Joe Biden as the president-elect.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to concede the election and has repeated false allegations of mass voter fraud while losing dozens of court cases. The challenges Brooks plans to bring up in Congress are extremely unlikely to change the outcome, but they will be another high profile effort on the part of some Republicans to invalidate millions of votes to overturn the election.

Stef W. Kight
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

States prepare for pandemic-era Electoral College meeting

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tomorrow, state electors who'll finally cast their Electoral College votes formalizing Joe Biden's win, will gather in person at state capitols across the U.S., even during a pandemic.

Between the lines: Capitol compounds already provide security. But fear of unrest is heightening precautions. Meanwhile, states including California, Wisconsin, Maryland and New Mexico are live-streaming meetings so the public can watch safely from home.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fears mount of potential violence as Electoral College casts its votes

Trump supporters at a "Stop the Steal" rally at the Michigan Capitol in November. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky.

Rhetoric by President Trump and his allies seeking to undermine the integrity of the election is fueling potential violence against public servants, with fears running especially high as the Electoral College meets Monday to further cement Joe Biden's victory.

Driving the news: As Michigan electors meet on Monday to hand Biden his 16 electoral votes, state Senate and House offices will be closed due to “credible threats of violence,” according to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R).

