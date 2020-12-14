President-elect Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech on Monday evening as the Electoral College finishes its formal voting process, handing him the 270 electors needed to win the presidency.

What they're saying: "The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic —or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame," Biden will say, according to prepared remarks.

"As I said through this campaign, I will be a president for all Americans. I will work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me, as I will for those who did," he adds.

"In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed."

"There is urgent work in front of all of us. Getting the pandemic under control to getting the nation vaccinated against this virus. Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today — and then building our economy back better than ever."

Between the lines: The Electoral College win almost certainly ends the Trump campaign's dwindling hopes of overturning the election results.

Trump said in November that he would leave office if the Electoral College voted for Biden, but noted that electors doing so would be a "mistake."

What to watch: The votes will still need to be certified by a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Vice President Mike Pence will oversee the session and announce the winner.