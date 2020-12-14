Michigan Capitol offices to be closed as electors face "credible threats of violence"

As Michigan electors meet on Monday to hand Joe Biden his 16 electoral votes, state Senate and House offices will be closed due to “credible threats of violence,” according to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R).

The big picture: Rhetoric by President Trump and his allies attempting to undermine the integrity of the election are fueling potential violence against public servants.

Driving the news: Public officials in multiple states have reported receiving death threats over the election, as Trump continues to baselessly claim that the election was "rigged."

An "enemies list" containing home addresses of officials that rejected Trump's election conspiracy theories popped up in dark corners of the internet last week, with users accusing them of a treasonous plot to overthrow the president, WashPost reports.

Social media hashtags like #remembertheirfaces and #NoQuarterForTraitors were promoted alongside the names on the list.

At least four people were stabbed over the weekend in Washington, D.C., as violent clashes broke out after Trump supporters protesting the election descended on the nation's capital.

The state of play: Michigan's electors will receive a police escort as they walk from their cars to the Capitol Monday, per the New York Times.

Stop the Steal, a group which believes baseless claims the election was stolen from President Trump, has said on social media they will protest the vote.

