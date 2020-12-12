Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Trump supporters protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Washington, D.C. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Thousands of protesters, including many not wearing face masks despite a citywide mandate, rallied in Washington, D.C., Saturday, refusing to accept President Trump lost the 2020 election.
Driving the news: Thirty-nine days after the election, Trump continues to make baseless claims of voter fraud and refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Supreme Court on Friday handed Trump and his allies their most significant legal defeat, rejecting a lawsuit that sought to invalidate 10 million votes in four battleground states.
- Saturday's protest also comes just days before Electoral College meets to vote for president and vice president. Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232 votes. A candidate needs 270 to win.
The state of play: Waving Trump flags and chanting "four more years," groups are rallying and marching at different spots around the nation's capital to show their support for Trump.
- The president tweeted Saturday morning: "Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA."
- He later flew on Marine One over the protests as he headed to the Army-Navy football game at West Point.
- Counter-protesters are also gathering.
- At least five people were arrested Friday night into Saturday morning, D.C. police said. Local media reported that some fights between Trump supporters and counter-protesters broke out.
- A similar protest took place in D.C. last month.