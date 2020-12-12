Thousands of protesters, including many not wearing face masks despite a citywide mandate, rallied in Washington, D.C., Saturday, refusing to accept President Trump lost the 2020 election.

Driving the news: Thirty-nine days after the election, Trump continues to make baseless claims of voter fraud and refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Supreme Court on Friday handed Trump and his allies their most significant legal defeat, rejecting a lawsuit that sought to invalidate 10 million votes in four battleground states.

Saturday's protest also comes just days before Electoral College meets to vote for president and vice president. Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232 votes. A candidate needs 270 to win.

The state of play: Waving Trump flags and chanting "four more years," groups are rallying and marching at different spots around the nation's capital to show their support for Trump.

Thousands flock to the nation's capital to show their support for President Trump. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images.

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn delivers his first public remarks since Trump pardoned him in late November. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Trump supporters hold a prayer vigil Saturday morning outside the Supreme Court. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with ties to white nationalism, march in support of Trump. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Many protesters did not adhere to a city-wide mask mandate, prompting concerns from D.C. residents. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Trump supporters rally in front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters gather on the National Mall to support Trump. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

A protester wears a Trump mask as thousands gather to protest the election results. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images