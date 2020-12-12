Get the latest market trends in your inbox

In photos: Maskless Trump supporters descend on D.C. to protest election results

Trump supporters protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Washington, D.C. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of protesters, including many not wearing face masks despite a citywide mandate, rallied in Washington, D.C., Saturday, refusing to accept President Trump lost the 2020 election.

Driving the news: Thirty-nine days after the election, Trump continues to make baseless claims of voter fraud and refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Supreme Court on Friday handed Trump and his allies their most significant legal defeat, rejecting a lawsuit that sought to invalidate 10 million votes in four battleground states.

  • Saturday's protest also comes just days before Electoral College meets to vote for president and vice president. Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232 votes. A candidate needs 270 to win.

The state of play: Waving Trump flags and chanting "four more years," groups are rallying and marching at different spots around the nation's capital to show their support for Trump.

  • The president tweeted Saturday morning: "Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA."
  • He later flew on Marine One over the protests as he headed to the Army-Navy football game at West Point.
  • Counter-protesters are also gathering.
  • At least five people were arrested Friday night into Saturday morning, D.C. police said. Local media reported that some fights between Trump supporters and counter-protesters broke out.
  • A similar protest took place in D.C. last month.
Thousands flock to the nation's capital to show their support for President Trump. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images.
Former national security advisor Michael Flynn delivers his first public remarks since Trump pardoned him in late November. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Trump supporters hold a prayer vigil Saturday morning outside the Supreme Court. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with ties to white nationalism, march in support of Trump. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Many protesters did not adhere to a city-wide mask mandate, prompting concerns from D.C. residents. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Trump supporters rally in front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters gather on the National Mall to support Trump. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
A protester wears a Trump mask as thousands gather to protest the election results. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Saturday's protest comes 39 days after the election. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated Oct 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said last week that he cannot support President Trump's re-election.

Why it matters: Hogan, a moderate governor in a blue state, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Jun 30, 2020 - Technology

Tech finally begins a crackdown on Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Social media giants are no longer giving Donald Trump, his supporters and the alt-right a free pass for inflammatory or misleading speech online.

Why it matters: For years, President Trump and far-right extremists have relied on the loose content policies of tech platforms to reach millions of Americans unfiltered. Ahead of the 2020 election, social media may be turning down the volume on Trump's online megaphone.

Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

