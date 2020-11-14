In photos: Trump supporters gather in D.C. to protest election results

Crowds of Trump supporters rallied in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to trumpet unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election and falsely assert that President Trump defeated President-elect Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump has not publicly conceded to Biden and is pursuing lawsuits in a number of states with baseless claims of voter fraud while his own Department of Homeland Security has called the election "the most secure in American history."

The state of play: Trump's motorcade drove down Pennsylvania Avenue so the president could wave to supporters gathered around Freedom Plaza just after 10 a.m., according to the Washington Post.

The rallies, including a Women for America First event, "Million MAGA March," "March for Trump" and "Stop the Steal" demonstrations, were scheduled to overlap throughout the day.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said D.C. approves of “peaceful First Amendment demonstrations,” but cautioned out-of-towners who planned to carry firearms to the nation's capital that the city has strict gun laws, per the Post.

Counter-protesters rallied on Saturday alongside the Trump demonstrators, holding “Refuse Fascism” banners. They were met by the president's supporters yelling “USA! USA!” the Post writes, adding the Trump backers also chanted "Count the legal votes.”

Two arrests were made Friday night related to a demonstration group, per Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia data.

In photos:

Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

A view from Trump's motorcade on Nov. 14. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump supporters cheering at the president's motorcade as it passes by Freedom Plaza. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images