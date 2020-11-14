Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

In photos: Trump supporters gather in D.C. to protest election results

Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Crowds of Trump supporters rallied in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to trumpet unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election and falsely assert that President Trump defeated President-elect Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump has not publicly conceded to Biden and is pursuing lawsuits in a number of states with baseless claims of voter fraud while his own Department of Homeland Security has called the election "the most secure in American history."

The state of play: Trump's motorcade drove down Pennsylvania Avenue so the president could wave to supporters gathered around Freedom Plaza just after 10 a.m., according to the Washington Post.

  • The rallies, including a Women for America First event, "Million MAGA March," "March for Trump" and "Stop the Steal" demonstrations, were scheduled to overlap throughout the day.
  • Mayor Muriel Bowser said D.C. approves of “peaceful First Amendment demonstrations,” but cautioned out-of-towners who planned to carry firearms to the nation's capital that the city has strict gun laws, per the Post.
  • Counter-protesters rallied on Saturday alongside the Trump demonstrators, holding “Refuse Fascism” banners. They were met by the president's supporters yelling “USA! USA!” the Post writes, adding the Trump backers also chanted "Count the legal votes.”
  • Two arrests were made Friday night related to a demonstration group, per Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia data.
In photos:
Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
A view from Trump's motorcade on Nov. 14. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Trump supporters cheering at the president's motorcade as it passes by Freedom Plaza. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history.
  2. Politics: California governor attended dinner for 12 despite COVID-19 spikes.
  3. Business: Walmart, grocers reinstate coronavirus shopping restrictions — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America.
  4. States: North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike.
  5. World: Austria announces nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar.
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The failed promise of education

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Spencer Grant, George Rose, Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images

In America, it's better to be born wealthy — which often means white — than to be born smart.

Why it matters: For decades, the U.S. has held up schooling as the key to unlocking the American dream, but the facts tell us that education's promise is a false one.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Kehaulani Goo
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Majority of Americans find inequity in our education system

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±2.4% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A strong majority of Americans say our public education system is unequal, and half say the nation's schools aren't well equipped to help children of all races and ethnicities succeed, according to a new Axios-Ipsos survey.

Why it matters: As our nation becomes more diverse and confronts racial discrimination, Americans want our school systems to live up to the promise of providing a more equal opportunity for all children to succeed.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow