Department of Homeland Security calls election "the most secure in American history"

A top committee made up of officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and its election partners refuted President Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud and irregularities in a statement Thursday, calling the election "the most secure in American history."

The big picture: Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and is pursuing lawsuits in a number of states with baseless claims of voter fraud. The public statement from the president's own Department of Homeland Security undermines his narrative and is sure to infuriate him.

What they’re saying: “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised," members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee said in a statement.

Voting systems were made secure through pre-election testing, state certification of voting equipment and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s certification of equipment.

The joint statement acknowledged “opportunities for misinformation” and urged voters to seek out election officials as “trusted voices.”

Between the lines: This government statement about the election being secure should be unremarkable, Axios' Jonathan Swan notes.

But the sad reality is it’s a dangerous document for the officials who wrote it.

Every person who had a hand in writing it will almost certainly face the wrath of Trump and his inner circle in the White House.

Driving the news: CISA director Christopher Krebs has told associates he expects to be fired after he angered the White House by debunking election misinformation promoted by Trump online, Reuters first reported Thursday.