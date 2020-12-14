States prepare for pandemic-era Electoral College meeting

Tomorrow, state electors who'll finally cast their Electoral College votes formalizing Joe Biden's win, will gather in person at state capitols across the U.S., even during a pandemic.

Between the lines: Capitol compounds already provide security. But fear of unrest is heightening precautions. Meanwhile, states including California, Wisconsin, Maryland and New Mexico are live-streaming meetings so the public can watch safely from home.

"There are always logistical challenges" but "the pandemic is adding an extra layer this year," a National Archives official involved in discussions with states tells Axios.

The official said that because federal statute requires electors to sign the certificates of the votes, a completely remote ceremony would be logistically difficult.

How it works: While federal statute establishes the voting date, states can decide what time to hold their meetings of electors. The more populous states typically take longer to complete their ceremonies.

Electors vote twice — once for president and a second time for vice president —according to the National Archives.

The votes are recorded on six certificates, which are paired with the state's certification of election results. Every elector must verify and sign the sets of electoral votes.

Votes are sent by mail — some states require it to be through the U.S. Postal Service — to the National Archives and the Vice President.

Between the lines: To prevent Monday turning into a multistate superspreader event, states are requiring masks and enforcing social distancing. Texas officials said temperatures will be taken at the door at their gathering.

Peter Bartz-Gallagher, a spokesperson for the Minnesota secretary of state, tells Axios there will be "less ceremonial activity" this year. While in past years, many guests and observers were welcomed, in-person "attendance is limited this year to the electors and essential staff, with just a few spaces for members of the public."

One big question: How much impact could "faithless electors" have?

While 33 states and D.C. have laws forbidding electors from voting for someone other than the winner of their state's elections, few have penalties for doing so.

There have been "faithless electors" in the past, but they have never come anywhere close to impacting the election.

Experts think it's unlikely that there will be faithless electors this year because of the extra care taken by political parties to ensure their chosen electors will be loyal — lessons learned from 2016.

"We might see some Trump electors casting faithless votes as some sort of protest, but that wouldn't impact the outcome," election law expert Michael Morley tells Axios.

What we're watching: Edward Foley, an election law professor at The Ohio State University noted law enforcement’s concern about the possibility of unrest caused by Trump supporters around state capitols.