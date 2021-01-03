Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi emphasizes unity after being sworn in

Puerto Rico's new governor, Pedro Pierluisi, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi vowed to "work hard for what unites us, instead of what divides us," fight corruption and achieve prosperity through statehood after being sworn in Saturday, per NPR.

The big picture: The U.S. territory has experienced a tumultuous period politically and economically, with three governors in four years and a billion-dollar public debt.

Of note: Pierluisi, leader of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, briefly served as governor after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigned last year amid massive protests after the U.S. territory's House of representatives found five impeachable offenses against him.

What he's saying: In a bilingual speech, Pierluisi said he plans "to turn the page on political turbulence." He called on "everyone to battle our common enemies: the pandemic, poverty and crime, lack of access to good education and health care, economic stagnation, corruption and inequality."

  • Doing this while jump-starting the economy, attracting investment and growing the tourism industry would "put Puerto Rico on a path to recovery and progress," said Pierluisi, who previously caucused with the Democrats as the island's congressional representative for eight years.

Go deeper: Why Puerto Rico is still struggling to get online

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Reports: Larry King hospitalized with coronavirus

Honoree Larry King attends the 5th Annual The Soiree During GRAMMY Weekend at The Roxy Theatre in 2019 in West Hollywood. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

TV great Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles, per multiple reports.

Details: The 87-year-old talk show host, who has Type 2 diabetes, has been treated at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center for over a week, CNN reports.

8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi, McConnell homes vandalized

Pelosi and McConnell leaving the Capitol in July 2020. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Vandals defaced the homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with graffiti after Congress failed to pass a standalone measure to increase coronavirus relief, AP reports.

Why it matters: Senate Republicans refused to allow debate on a bill passed by the House to increase the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 despite calls from President Trump for increased payments.

Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021
  2. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVIDMcConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase
  3. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant
  4. Vaccine: WHO lists Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Pfizer warns "no data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days — U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered
  5. States: Florida becomes third state with COVID-19 variant
  6. Economy: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020
  7. Poll: America hopes 2021 will be less terrible
  8. World: The world rings in the new year amid a pandemic — India grants its first COVID-19 vaccine authorization to AstraZeneca
