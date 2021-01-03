New Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi vowed to "work hard for what unites us, instead of what divides us," fight corruption and achieve prosperity through statehood after being sworn in Saturday, per NPR.

The big picture: The U.S. territory has experienced a tumultuous period politically and economically, with three governors in four years and a billion-dollar public debt.

The pandemic has badly affected the island, which is still recovering from the catastrophic Hurricane Maria and last year's earthquakes.

Political analyst Mario Negrón told AP, "The economy is in critical condition, and even though federal funds are on their way, people forget that the debt will have to be paid starting in February."

Of note: Pierluisi, leader of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, briefly served as governor after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigned last year amid massive protests after the U.S. territory's House of representatives found five impeachable offenses against him.

What he's saying: In a bilingual speech, Pierluisi said he plans "to turn the page on political turbulence." He called on "everyone to battle our common enemies: the pandemic, poverty and crime, lack of access to good education and health care, economic stagnation, corruption and inequality."

Doing this while jump-starting the economy, attracting investment and growing the tourism industry would "put Puerto Rico on a path to recovery and progress," said Pierluisi, who previously caucused with the Democrats as the island's congressional representative for eight years.

Go deeper: Why Puerto Rico is still struggling to get online