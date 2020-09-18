Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump admin will grant $11.6 billion to Puerto Rico's recovery, three years after Hurricane Maria

Tropical Storm Laura passes through Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico on Aug. 22. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Three years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the White House on Friday authorized $11.6 billion in federal aid and FEMA grants to rebuild infrastructure on the island.

Why it matters: Throughout his presidency, Trump has resisted giving Puerto Rico any more federal money for its recovery from Hurricane Maria. The White House touted the grants announced Friday as some of the largest in FEMA's history.

Catch up quick: Most of the funding will go towards the the state-owned Puerto Rico Electrical Power Authority (PREPA), which filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and left thousands of customers without power last month in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, per AP.

  • FEMA is allocating $9.6 billion to help PREPA repair and replace its electric grid and $2 billion to the Puerto Rico Department of Education restore schools, the White House said.

Congress approved $50 billion to help the island in the aftermath of Maria, and that federal funding has been extremely slow to reach the island. Around $16 billion has already been dispersed. The category 5 hurricane was the worst natural disaster to hit the island, and resulted in over 3,000 deaths.

What they're saying: Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) said in a statement the Trump administration had "delayed, dragged its feet and resisted allocating these badly needed funds."

  • “Puerto Rico has been desperate for federal assistance to modernize and upgrade its electrical grid for years, especially since Hurricane Maria inflicted on the Island the longest blackout in modern history," she said.
  • "While I certainly hope to see this money put to good use making Puerto Rico’s electrical system more resilient, these delays are unacceptable, and it is insulting to Puerto Ricans everywhere that the Administration is so blatantly playing politics with this aid.”

The big picture: Puerto Rico saw a series of earthquakes early this year that displaced thousands of people, and has weathered several tropical storms this summer — including Isaias, which caused more flooding and damage as the island still recovers from Hurricane Maria.

Updated Sep 17, 2020 - Science

Hundreds rescued as deadly Tropical Depression Sally sweeps Gulf Coast

A street flooded by Tropical Storm Sally in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

"Catastrophic" flooding from Tropical Depression Sally spilled inland across eastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia on Wednesday, bringing peak winds down to 45 mph winds, per the National Hurricane Center.

Why it matters: The mayor of Orange Beach, Ala., said one person died in the storm and hundreds of others have been rescued, per AP. Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Gulf Shores, before later being downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. But the NHC warned late Wednesday it's "still causing torrential rains over eastern Alabama and western Georgia."

24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump, Pence criticize U.S. Chamber CEO Friday call

Pence and Trump in the Oval Office Sept. 4. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence criticized the CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce during a phone call Friday morning, venting their frustrations over its recent endorsement of nearly two dozen vulnerable House Democratic freshmen, two sources familiar with the call tell Axios.

Why it matters: Trump’s re-election is based largely on the idea that he has been a good steward of the economy, and if one of the largest business groups is seen as opposing him, it could undermine that case.

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 30,297,368 — Total deaths: 948,058— Total recoveries: 20,626,074Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 6,696,621 — Total deaths: 198,114 — Total recoveries: 2,540,334 — Total tests: 91,546,598Map.
  3. Politics: In reversal, CDC again recommends coronavirus testing for asymptomatic people.
  4. Health: Massive USPS face mask operation called off The risks of moving too fast on a vaccine.
  5. Business: Unemployment drop-off reverses course 1 million mortgage-holders fall through safety netHow the pandemic has deepened Boeing's 737 MAX crunch.
  6. Education: At least 42% of school employees are vulnerable.
