President Trump approved Wednesday Puerto Rico's request for a federal disaster declaration following a series of earthquakes this week that killed at least one person and displaced about 2,000 people, according to Disaster Relief.
What's happening: Gov. Wanda Vázquez declared a state of emergency Tuesday after two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8 struck. The quakes have caused widespread power outages on the island, which is still struggling to recover from 2017's Hurricane Maria. Aftershocks have continue to shake the island.
A woman and her baby niece camp out at a playground in Guanica. Thousands of people have been sleeping outside, "fearing new tremors," the New York Times reports. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images A man carries a St. Jude statue from the ruins of Inmaculada Concepcion church, built in 1841, in Guayanilla. Puerto Rico Seismic Network estimates some 45 quakes of magnitude 3 or higher have hit the island since Tuesday. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images Damage in Guanica in the south of the island, which bore the brunt of the quakes, per the U.S. Geological Survey. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People use light from a solar rechargeable lamp to play cards in the outdoors of Guanica. About two-thirds of the island’s 3.2 million people remained without power Wednesday, and many had no access to drinking water, CNN notes. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images Damage in Guanica. The town's mayor Santos Seda said the quakes destroyed approximately 50 homes and at least 100 other were "about to collapse" Wednesday, CNN reports. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Firefighters survey a collapsed building in Guanica. Schools have cancelled classes until buildings are deemed safe by authorities, the BBC reports. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images