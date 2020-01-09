President Trump approved Wednesday Puerto Rico's request for a federal disaster declaration following a series of earthquakes this week that killed at least one person and displaced about 2,000 people, according to Disaster Relief.

What's happening: Gov. Wanda Vázquez declared a state of emergency Tuesday after two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8 struck. The quakes have caused widespread power outages on the island, which is still struggling to recover from 2017's Hurricane Maria. Aftershocks have continue to shake the island.