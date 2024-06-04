Share on email (opens in new window)

We're trying out something new: a cheat sheet for the big-ticket policies that could get added to must-pass bills or be considered in lame duck. Why it matters: Many disparate energy policy ideas are still in play before the end of the year, even if a big permitting package doesn't materialize.

Compromise NRC package

The issue: Bipartisan legislation, negotiated between the House and Senate, to overhaul licensing for advanced nuclear reactors.

Status: Passed House. Awaiting Senate action.

What's next: If the Senate can't pass ADVANCE by unanimous consent, expect another attempt to get it into the defense bill.

PROVE IT Act

The issue: Bipartisan legislation to study industrial climate emissions, a possible step toward carbon tariffs.

Status: Approved by Senate EPW. Awaiting House introduction.

What's next: John Curtis and Scott Peters plan a House version, but we won't know if it has any shot this year until they actually introduce it.

Hydro permitting overhaul

The issue: Speeding up licensing for hydropower dams.

Status: Approved by House E&C. Hearings held on separate Senate bill.

What's next: It's a legacy item for Cathy McMorris Rodgers, but there would be a lot of negotiating to do before the end of the year.

CHIPS permitting exemption

The issue: Exempting CHIPS Act-funded semiconductor projects from NEPA requirements.

Status: Passed Senate. No House action.

What's next: The bill passed the Senate as a stand-alone and as part of last year's NDAA, but it's been blocked by the House. Expect another defense bill attempt this year.

AM radio mandate

The issue: Requiring AM radio access, which has been eliminated in some EVs.

Status: Approved by Senate Commerce. No House action.

What's next: It's prime for bipartisan inclusion in a larger package (NDAA?), but the auto industry might kick up a fuss.

Transmission policy update

The issue: A bunch of ideas, from BIG WIRES in the Senate to CETA in the House.

Status: No action. Hearings and discussion on both sides of the Capitol.

What's next: Transmission would be a part of any big permits bill, but otherwise, it might have to wait for another Congress.

NEPA judicial review limits

The issue: Shortening the statute of limitations for lawsuits against NEPA permits — seen as one of the central pillars of a possible permitting deal.

Status: Passed the House as part of H.R. 1. No action in the Senate.

What's next: Like transmission, we'll see this as part of any larger permits bill.

Farm bill

The issue: Reauthorizing farm programs — and a dispute about IRA climate funds.

Status: Approved by House Ag. Awaiting action on Senate proposal.

What's next: The climate fight just might derail the whole farm bill. Otherwise, we may see another extension and/or lame duck action.

Pipeline safety reauth

The issue: Reauthorizing Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration programs.

Status: Separate proposals approved by House T&I and E&C. No Senate action.

What's next: Partisan squabbling and a lagging Senate could derail this traditionally bipartisan legislation.