We're trying out something new: a cheat sheet for the big-ticket policies that could get added to must-pass bills or be considered in lame duck.
Why it matters: Many disparate energy policy ideas are still in play before the end of the year, even if a big permitting package doesn't materialize.
Compromise NRC package
The issue: Bipartisan legislation, negotiated between the House and Senate, to overhaul licensing for advanced nuclear reactors.
Status: Passed House. Awaiting Senate action.
What's next: If the Senate can't pass ADVANCE by unanimous consent, expect another attempt to get it into the defense bill.
PROVE IT Act
The issue: Bipartisan legislation to study industrial climate emissions, a possible step toward carbon tariffs.
Status: Approved by Senate EPW. Awaiting House introduction.
What's next: John Curtis and Scott Peters plan a House version, but we won't know if it has any shot this year until they actually introduce it.
Hydro permitting overhaul
The issue: Speeding up licensing for hydropower dams.
Status: Approved by House E&C. Hearings held on separate Senate bill.
What's next: It's a legacy item for Cathy McMorris Rodgers, but there would be a lot of negotiating to do before the end of the year.
CHIPS permitting exemption
The issue: Exempting CHIPS Act-funded semiconductor projects from NEPA requirements.
Status: Passed Senate. No House action.
What's next: The bill passed the Senate as a stand-alone and as part of last year's NDAA, but it's been blocked by the House. Expect another defense bill attempt this year.
AM radio mandate
The issue: Requiring AM radio access, which has been eliminated in some EVs.
Status: Approved by Senate Commerce. No House action.
What's next: It's prime for bipartisan inclusion in a larger package (NDAA?), but the auto industry might kick up a fuss.
Transmission policy update
The issue: A bunch of ideas, from BIG WIRES in the Senate to CETA in the House.
Status: No action. Hearings and discussion on both sides of the Capitol.
What's next: Transmission would be a part of any big permits bill, but otherwise, it might have to wait for another Congress.
NEPA judicial review limits
The issue: Shortening the statute of limitations for lawsuits against NEPA permits — seen as one of the central pillars of a possible permitting deal.
Status: Passed the House as part of H.R. 1. No action in the Senate.
What's next: Like transmission, we'll see this as part of any larger permits bill.
Farm bill
The issue: Reauthorizing farm programs — and a dispute about IRA climate funds.
Status: Approved by House Ag. Awaiting action on Senate proposal.
What's next: The climate fight just might derail the whole farm bill. Otherwise, we may see another extension and/or lame duck action.
Pipeline safety reauth
The issue: Reauthorizing Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration programs.
Status: Separate proposals approved by House T&I and E&C. No Senate action.
What's next: Partisan squabbling and a lagging Senate could derail this traditionally bipartisan legislation.