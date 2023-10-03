Two of Democrats' leading transmission policy proposals show just how difficult it will be to strike any additional permitting deal in this Congress.

Why it matters: The BIG WIRES Act and the forthcoming Clean Electricity and Transmission Acceleration Act are the bills to watch if Congress can do anything on this issue.

But they already face GOP opposition and a narrow political window.

State of play: Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Scott Peters formally introduced BIG WIRES last month (after trying to get their draft proposal tacked on to this summer's debt deal).

But they haven't won any open support from Republicans, who generally laud their effort but say they can't back the bill as written because they think it sets unrealistic standards.

Meanwhile, Rep. Sean Casten said he and Rep. Mike Levin had initially wanted to introduce CETA last week but held off so it didn't get buried in the spending drama.

Casten said he expects "dozens" of Democratic cosponsors.

Zoom in: BIG WIRES would require that different regions of the grid be able to transfer at least 30% of their peak load elsewhere.

The idea is to ensure reliability and spur construction of the interregional power lines needed to transport renewable power around the country.

But Republicans think that 30% threshold is too high.

"While it's a reasonable idea on paper, I don't really think it is very plausible," Sen. Kevin Cramer told Axios.

What they're saying: "While it may not be the bill I can support right now, I look forward to engaging with Scott [Peters] on how we find a path forward," Rep. John Curtis told Axios.

The Democratic sponsors say their proposal isn't set in stone, but Cramer said Republicans aren't interested in dramatically overhauling the current system.

The GOP model, he said, is "the current law with maybe some FERC backstop authority."

The Casten-Levin proposal, meanwhile, is a Democratic marker highlighting the aggressive reforms they would pursue if they get another trifecta in 2025.

It would give FERC much more power to site and allocate the costs for major interstate transmission lines.

The discussion draft also includes a slate of progressive-friendly tweaks to environmental laws and changes to FERC's rate-making authority.

"You've got to get to 218," Casten said. "And as long as there is not a single Republican willing to talk about transmission reform, the path to 218 is after an election."

Of note: Sen. Joe Manchin recently hired Daniel Palken, a Hickenlooper aide who helped put together BIG WIRES, to work for the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Axios confirmed.

That personnel move comes as Manchin is trying to put together a bipartisan permitting package with Sen. John Barrasso before the end of this year.

Yes, but: Folks we're talking to think they have to get something on permitting done by Jan. 1 — before the 2024 silly season – or it'll have to wait until 2025.