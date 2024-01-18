The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee advanced the PROVE IT Act — but the markup exposed inter-party tensions that could derail the bill.

Why it matters: The legislation is an important first step in the Hill discussion about carbon tariffs.

Driving the news: EPW moved the bill Thursday in a 14-5 vote. Four Republicans — John Boozman, Lindsey Graham, Cynthia Lummis and Kevin Cramer (the lead sponsor) — joined all Democrats in voting "yes."

PROVE IT, you may recall, would direct the Energy Department to study industrial greenhouse gas emissions from producers in the U.S. and around the world.

Cramer also added an amendment during the markup that specifies that nothing in the bill "provides any new authority to any federal agency to impose, collect or enforce a greenhouse gas emissions tax, fee, duty, price or charge."

Expect the coming House companion to have a similar provision, which is a nod to Republican concerns that the bill would lead to a carbon tax.

What they're saying: "Today was really monumental," Cramer told reporters afterward. "It was a big enough margin that I think we have an impetus for making a case for bringing it to the floor, either on its own or probably in the package of some sort."

Proponents see PROVE IT as a precursor to an eventual U.S. carbon tariff regime.

But they argued during the markup that it's necessary in the immediate term to respond to the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism.

Yes, but: Republican opposition — including from ranking member Shelley Moore Capito — remains strong, and will probably be amplified in the House.

Capito said a new data program could provide a statutory base for Democrats to impose a tax or tariff with the 50-vote threshold via reconciliation.

She pointed to the IRA, in which Congress directed EPA to revise existing reporting requirements to facilitate a new fee on methane emissions.

She tried to add an amendment that would have set a 60-vote threshold for carbon tariffs in a future reconciliation bill, but was rebuffed in a partisan vote.

Of note: Centrist and conservative climate groups wrote Congress this week urging support for the bill in a letter signed by high-profile trade groups like the American Petroleum Institute and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, more than 40 conservative groups penned their own letter, calling PROVE IT "a gateway for a carbon tax on imported goods and a domestic carbon tax."

"The United States should push back against the EU's extreme green policies and not, under any circumstances, accept their disastrous environmental and energy policies," they wrote.

Our thought bubble: The war of words shows how contentious the carbon tariff fight could become.