Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
The House today passed a compromise ADVANCE Act nuclear licensing bill, inching it one step closer to President Biden's desk.
Why it matters: The final ADVANCE Act is a bipartisan set of policy tweaks aimed at making it easier to get advanced nuclear reactors onto the grid.
Driving the news: The House's nuclear bill is attached to the Fire Grants and Safety Act, which passed 393-13 with one lawmaker voting present.
Flashback: The ADVANCE Act's Senate sponsors first tried to tack the bill onto the NDAA last year.
Senate action is far from a sure thing, given the flurry of other legislative proposals lawmakers want to throw into the FAA mix.