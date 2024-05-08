Share on email (opens in new window)

The House today passed a compromise ADVANCE Act nuclear licensing bill, inching it one step closer to President Biden's desk. Why it matters: The final ADVANCE Act is a bipartisan set of policy tweaks aimed at making it easier to get advanced nuclear reactors onto the grid.

An effort is ongoing in the Senate to attach the bill to the FAA reauthorization.

Driving the news: The House's nuclear bill is attached to the Fire Grants and Safety Act, which passed 393-13 with one lawmaker voting present.

It's a legislative vehicle intended to make it easy for the Senate to move quickly.

Flashback: The ADVANCE Act's Senate sponsors first tried to tack the bill onto the NDAA last year.

But they were stymied by their House counterparts, who wanted to send their own version through committee first.

Since then, they've been able to negotiate a compromise that keeps some controversial language from the House bill and drops mine cleanup provisions from the Senate legislation.

Senate action is far from a sure thing, given the flurry of other legislative proposals lawmakers want to throw into the FAA mix.