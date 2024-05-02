Lawmakers unveiled the final text of the negotiated ADVANCE Act Wednesday, and they're pushing to include it in the FAA reauthorization. Why it matters: House and Senate committee leaders have had the outlines of a deal for a while on the bipartisan Nuclear Regulatory Commission overhaul, but they need a vehicle to make it law.

Driving the news: EPW Ranking Republican Shelley Moore Capito offered the compromise bill as an amendment to the FAA measure on Wednesday.

The House has also put it on the calendar for next week as an attachment to the Fire Grants and Safety Act.

House E&C spokesperson Sean Kelly said lawmakers are trying to "find the right vehicle that gets this package across the finish line and signed into law."

Zoom in: The legislation includes a modified version of language from the House bill that would encourage the NRC to recognize the "benefits" of nuclear power.

The original provision prompted concerns among progressives, who feared it would undermine safety.

What they're saying: Adding unrelated amendments to the FAA bill could cause some friction, but Capito told Axios she's "talking to a lot of different people about trying to wedge it onto a vehicle."

EPW Chair Tom Carper told reporters they've had discussions about it with leadership.

Also in the mix: The CHIPS Act NEPA exemption that Ted Cruz and Mark Kelly have been trying to pass for months now.