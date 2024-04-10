Senate and House negotiators are near a deal on a compromise nuclear licensing package. Why it matters: After a failed attempt to get it into the second minibus package, the bill's sponsors hope to have legislation in hand they can attach to the next moving vehicle.

Driving the news: Capito told Axios on Tuesday that committee leaders are "very close to a full deal" that pulls together the Senate ADVANCE Act and the House Atomic Energy Advancement Act.

"We were so close, and then the appropriators didn't want to have authorizing on that bill. I think that's what stubbed our toe on it," she said.

Context: Both bills are bipartisan and aim to speed up the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's licensing process for advanced reactors and bolster the agency's workforce.

The House bill is a bit more aggressive, with language that would require the NRC to update its mission to consider "the benefits of nuclear energy technology to society."

Friction point: As a potential deal comes together in private, Democrats are also airing grievances about expanding national nuclear capacity without new policies addressing the waste problem.