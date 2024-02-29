House passes nuclear licensing overhaul bill

A small modular reactor under construction in China. Photo: Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
The House passed its nuclear licensing overhaul bill, setting up a negotiation on one of the few energy policy areas with bipartisan deal potential.
Why it matters: The industry-backed legislation would attempt to make it easier to approve the coming generation of small modular reactors.
Driving the news: The Atomic Energy Advancement Act passed 365-36.
Between the lines: The Senate's version of this bill — the ADVANCE Act —got dropped from the NDAA because House lawmakers felt like they hadn't weighed in yet.
What we're watching: There are relatively minor differences between the two bills.