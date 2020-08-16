Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi considers recalling House for Postal Service vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders discussed the possibility of bringing the House back early to act on what they see as a crisis with the Postal Service, a House Democratic aide told Axios Saturday.

Driving the news: The House is on recess and no votes are scheduled until September, but a vote on the matter could be held within two weeks, per Politico, which first reported the news.

  • The Democrats discussed the move during a 5:30 p.m. call — hours after demonstrators rallied outside the home of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to protest his leadership amid allegations of limiting mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 general election.

The state of play: Congress is seeking $25 billion in aid for USPS ahead of an anticipated spike in mail-in voting this November due to the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump has said he intends to block the vote, unless Democrats agree to some Republican compromises in the coronavirus stimulus bill.

What they're saying: Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Friday that Trump and congressional Republicans in Congress had waged an "all-out assault on the Postal Service and its role in ensuring the integrity of the 2020 election."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says postmaster general wants to make USPS "great again”

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Trump continued his ongoing attacks on mail-in voting during a press conference Saturday, claiming without strong evidence that voting by mail will make the U.S. a “laughingstock."

What he's saying: When asked if Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's has Trump's backing, the president responded: "Yeah, he wants to make the post office great again."

Aug 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Report: USPS alerts 46 states of possible mail-in ballot delivery delays

A postal vehicle in front of a United State Postal Service facility in Chicago on Aug. 13. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service alerted 46 states and Washington, D.C., that it cannot ensure ballots sent by mail in the general election will arrive in time to be counted, the Washington Post reported Friday.

Why it matters: The written warnings, issued at the end of July, indicate that USPS believes it may not be able to manage the sudden surge in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus, "adding another layer of uncertainty ahead of the high-stakes presidential contest," the Post writes.

6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What they're saying: State and local officials react to USPS changes

A USPS mail worker wearing a mask driving a mail vehicle in New Jersey on Aug. 13. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

State and local officials have come down on the Trump administration for changes to the U.S. Postal Service implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and threats from the president to block stimulus funding carved out to help the agency as it prepares to processes mail-in ballots for the November general election.

Why it matters: Lawmakers fear that cost-cutting measures and modifications to election mail processing practices could delay election mail, which could disenfranchise voters and delay election results.

