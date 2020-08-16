Pelosi considers recalling House for Postal Service vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders discussed the possibility of bringing the House back early to act on what they see as a crisis with the Postal Service, a House Democratic aide told Axios Saturday.
Driving the news: The House is on recess and no votes are scheduled until September, but a vote on the matter could be held within two weeks, per Politico, which first reported the news.
- The Democrats discussed the move during a 5:30 p.m. call — hours after demonstrators rallied outside the home of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to protest his leadership amid allegations of limiting mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 general election.
The state of play: Congress is seeking $25 billion in aid for USPS ahead of an anticipated spike in mail-in voting this November due to the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump has said he intends to block the vote, unless Democrats agree to some Republican compromises in the coronavirus stimulus bill.
- Trump claimed Saturday, without strong evidence, that voting by mail would make the U.S. a "laughingstock."
- DeJoy has overseen a leadership shake-up of the postal service and eliminated overtime and certain delivery policies — which congressional Democrats and some state and local officials have criticized, expressing concern that the overhaul could disenfranchise voters and delay election results.
What they're saying: Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Friday that Trump and congressional Republicans in Congress had waged an "all-out assault on the Postal Service and its role in ensuring the integrity of the 2020 election."
Go deeper: Trump says postmaster general wants to make USPS "great again"
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.